Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football
The three best player props to bet on for Thursday Night Football between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Week 2 edition of Thursday Night Football will feature an NFC showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
I've already given you my best bet for the game, which you can read here, but now it's time to talk about some prop bets.
Now, let's dive into some prop bets.
Vikings vs. Eagles prop bets for Thursday Night Football
- Jordan Addison OVER 3.5 Receptions (-110)
- Kirk Cousins to throw an interception (-112)
- DeVonta Smith OVER 5.5 receptions (+112)
Jordan Addison OVER 3.5 Receptions (-110)
With James Bradberry out with an injury on Thursday night, Darius Slay will likely shadow Justin Jefferson, which is going to open things up for the rookie wideout on the other side of the field. He hauled in four receptions against the Buccaneers in Week 1, so he just needs to match that total on Thursday night for us to cash this bet.
Kirk Cousins to Throw an Interception (-112)
This one's pretty straight forward. Kirk Cousins is infamous for allowing the bright lights of prime time football to get to him. So, we're going to do our best to bet on that notion and wager on him to throw at least one interception against the Eagles. He has already thrown one this season against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
DeVonta Smith OVER 5.5 Receptions (+112)
Jalen Hurts largely kept to his top two targets in the Eagles' debut game against the Patriots. Quez Watkins was the only other receiver to haul in a catch, recording two receptions. DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown both caught seven passes on 10 targets each.
So, we're going to bet on one of them to go over their receptions total on Thursday, and since we're getting better odds on Smith, that's the way we're going to go.
