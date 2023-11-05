Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 9 (Target D'Andre Swift on Sunday)
Four of our favorite player props for Week 9!
By Reed Wallach
Week 9 is upon us!
We have plenty of marquee matchups on Sunday, starting in Munich, Germany with the Chiefs taking on the Dolphins and continuing through the day with the Eagles hosting the Cowboys in a battle of NFC heavyweights.
We have a serving of player props for you to chew on from our entire betting team, including a player prop for the aforementioned Eagles vs. Cowboys game, an anytime touchdown scorer prop for Ravens vs. Seahawks and plenty more!
Best Prop Bets for NFL Week 9
- Zay Flowers Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+190)
- Terry McLaurin Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+163)
- Gardner Minshew to Throw an Interception (+105)
- D'Andre Swift OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Zay Flowers Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+190)
Zay Flowers leads the Ravens in targets (61), receptions (44), and receiving yards (461) this season. He has only scored one touchdown, but based on his other numbers, more touchdowns are coming sooner rather than later. I like his odds at +190 to score against the Seahawks.
Terry McLaurin Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+163)
Another wide receiver McMillian likes to find the end zone on Sunday is McLaurin. He explains:
Terry McLaurin leads the Commanders in targets (63), receptions (42), and receiving yards (495). so if we're going to bet on a receiver to find the end zone, it has to be him. Let's also consider the Patriots have one of the better run defenses in the NFL, but their susceptible to the pass. I'll bet on McLaurin to find the end zone for the Commanders.
Gardner Minshew to Throw an Interception (+105)
As I broke down in my Panthers vs. Colts preview, I think the Panthers are due some turnover regression.
The Colts are putting the ball in Minshew's hands and having him chuck the ball all over the field. In four starts this season, he has 40 or more pass attempts in three of them. Further, he has thrown an interception in all three games that he has started.
Now, we are getting a + money price tag on him to throw one this week, and that's likely tied to the fact that the Panthers are tied for the lowest takeaways in the NFL this season with just six. However, I'm not going to look to far into that as turnovers are fairly random.
The truth of the matter is is that Minshew is a backup quarterback that is being asked to throw way too often and he puts the ball in harm's way plenty. I trust the Panthers to get some turnover regression and pick one off on Sunday at home.
D'Andrew Swift OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Our Jovan Alford is targeting the Eagles lead back to show out on Sunday:
Swift has been an excellent addition to the Eagles’ backfield after Miles Sanders signed a four-year deal with the Panthers. The 24-year-old running back is averaging 71.4 rushing yards per game (career-high) and 4.9 yards per game.
The former Lions running back will look to make some plays against the Cowboys’ defense, which is giving up 108.9 rushing yards this season and 138.3 rushing yards per game on the road. Swift has gone over 56.5 rushing yards in five out of eight games this season and will receive the carries to hit this number.
