Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Eagles in NFL Week 1 (Target Jordan Love, Saquon Barkley)
While the NFL kicks off Thursday from Arrowhead Stadium, there is another monster matchup between two playoff teams in the NFC Friday when the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles clash at a neutral site in Brazil.
The Eagles are short favorites (-2) with an over/under of 49. We’ve already gone over ways to attack the game, now we’re going over some player props to consider for the matchup.
- Jordan Love OVER 257.5 Passing Yards
- Saquon Barkley OVER 2.5 Receptions
- Josh Jacobs UNDER 63.5 Rushing Yards
Jordan Love OVER 257.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Through last year’s 2-5 start, no one would’ve guessed that Jordan Love was Green Bay’s next franchise quarterback. Love turned it on over the second half of last season, though, and led the Packers to a Wild Card spot and a first-round upset of the Dallas Cowboys.
Over the last nine regular season games, Love went over this passing yardage total seven times and went over eight times in the last 11 games overall, throwing in the two playoff contests.
The Eagles ranked 31st last year against the pass and turned to the draft to fix an ailing secondary. Philadelphia drafted multiple defensive backs in the first two rounds of the draft for the first time since 2002 with the selections of Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.
With two veteran corners on the outside in Darius Slay and James Bradberry, Love should have success racking up passing yards with one of the youngest receiving groups in the NFL, one that gained a valuable year of experience in 2023.
Saquon Barkley OVER 2.5 Receptions (-120)
Barkley is a clear-cut No. 1 running back in the Eagles’ system as Philadelphia spent big money on the free agent to find some balance in an offense that has been highlighted by Jalen Hurts throwing to a stacked receiving unit.
D’Andre Swift enjoyed a nice season in Philadelphia last year which earned him a contract in Chicago this offseason. Swift had three-plus receptions six times last season and Barkley is an even better dual-threat option in this offense.
The Eagles can let Barkley get out in open space with multiple check-downs and screens. At 100% for the season-opener, Barkley should get a full workload in his Eagles’ debut, which should involve a heavy dose of action in the running and passing game.
Josh Jacobs UNDER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Start with the basics: Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022 but followed that up with a dud last season in Las Vegas where he was held to a career-low 805 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Jacobs managed just 3.5 yards per attempt, although he found some success later in the year when the Raiders switched coaches.
Jacobs could enjoy a resurgent season with the Packers, but the matchup on Friday is not a favorable one. As well-documented as Philadelphia’s struggles against the pass were last season, the Eagles’ defense did boast a top-10 ranking (No. 9) against the run.
Jacobs still needs to prove he has some gas left in the tank. We’re betting he doesn’t do that Week 1 against a Philadelphia front that includes run-stuffers like Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.
