Best NFL Prop Bets Today (James Cook Will Play Pivotal Role vs. Chiefs)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the NFL action on Sunday!
Two of the four NFL divisional round games are in the books so it's time for us to turn our attention to Sunday's action.
The action will begin at 3:00 p.m. EST when the Detroit Lions welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to town. The winner of the game will head to San Francisco for the NFC Championship next Sunday.
The Divisional Round will cap off with another classic Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes showdown when the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. EST.
In this article, we're talking player props as I break down my three favorite prop bets for today's football action.
If you want to join me on these plays, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Bet on today's NFL action at DraftKings now!
Best NFL Prop Bets Today
- Baker Mayfield OVER 260.5 passing yards
- James Cook OVER 61.5 rushing yards
- Patrick Mahomes anytime TD (+500)
Baker Mayfield OVER passing yards
Baker Mayfield is coming off a game against the Philadelphia Eagles where he threw for 337 passing yards and three touchdowns. Is there any reason why we won't see a repeat performance from him today?
The Lions' defense, specifically their secondary, has struggled all season. They entered the playoffs ranking 30th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.3) along with 25th in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate.
To make matters worse for the Lions, they followed that up by allowing the Rams to throw for 9.4 yards per throw against them last week.
The Lions may still win this game, but I'd be shocked if Baker Mayfield doesn't put up big numbers and surpass his yards total of 260.5.
James Cook OVER rushing yards
The path to success for the Bills today is running the football. The Chiefs' run defense is the weakness of their team, ranking 23rd in opponent yards per carry and 28th in opponent rush EPA this season.
James Cook averaged a strong 5.8 yards per carry against them in their regular season matchup so if they decide to ride him out in today's rematch, he's in a great spot to soar of his set total of 61 rushing yards.
Patrick Mahomes anytime TD
Patrick Mahomes trusts his legs more in the playoffs than what we see in the regular season. In fact, in 15 previous playoff games, Mahomes has scored a rushing touchdown in five of them, which means he has scored in 33% of his playoff appearances.
If you take that into consideration, getting the chance to bet on him at +500 to score once again tonight is one of the best value bets on the board. If you're looking for a bit of a long shot bet, Mahomes finding the end zone is a great option.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!