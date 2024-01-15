Best NFL Prop Bets Today (Mike Evans Poised for Big Performance vs. Eagles)
Due to a blizzard in Buffalo on Sunday, we're being treated to not one, but two NFL Wild Card games today.
The action will begin at 4:30 p.m. EST when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills in the postponed games from yesterday. Then, at 8:15 p.m. EST, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In this article, I'm going to break down a prop bet for every team that's playing today. That's right, not just one prop for each game, but one prop for each team! That means I have four props locked in. Let's get into them.
Best NFL Prop Bets Today
- Mason Rudolph UNDER 170.5 passing yards
- James Cook OVER 62.5 rushing yards
- DeVonta Smith OVER 5.5 receptions
- Mike Evans OVER 66.5 receiving yards
Steelers vs. Bills Prop Bets
Mason Rudolph UNDER 170.5 passing yards
Mason Rudolph has done enough to lead the Steelers to the playoffs, but I think he comes crashing back down to earth on Saturday. The Bills' secondary has been one of the best in the second half of the season and Rudolph's success this year has come against two of the worst secondaries in the Seahawks and Bengals.
Expect the Steelers to stick to the run game on Monday and for Rudolph to struggle when they find themselves in must-pass situations.
James Cook OVER 62.5 rushing yards
James Cook has played a huge role in the Bills' hot streak to close out the season, both in the ground game and through the air. I expect the Bills to come out and play this game like they played the Cowboys a few weeks back where Cook went over 200 rushing and receiving yards.
Also, if the Bills get up to an early lead as the point spread indicates, we could see them turn to the run game to drain the clock. That's where Cook comes in.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers prop bets
DeVonta Smith OVER 5.5 receptions
With A.J. Brown sidelined for tonight's game, the receiving duties is going to fall on the shoulders of DeVonta Smith. He enters the game already averaging 5.1 receptions per game this season so he only need one more above his average for this bet to cash. That should be relatively easy with him likely getting a larger share of targets.
The Buccaneers allow 23.8 completions per game this season, which is tied for the fifth most in the NFL. Look for Smith to have a big day.
Mike Evans OVER 66.5 receiving yards
Mike Evans averaged 73.8 receiving yards per game this season so as long as he hits his season average, this bet is going to be a winner. Now, he and the Buccaneers get to face an imploding Eagles defense that became one of the worst in the NFL by the end of the season.
The Eagles gave up 252.7 passing yards per game, the second most in the NFL. There should be plenty of receiving yards to go around and with Evans being the top option in the passing game, I expect him to reach at least 68 yards on Monday night.
