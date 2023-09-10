Best NFL Same-Game Parlay for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football
The best parlay to take in the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Giants and Cowboys.
What better way to enjoy the first Sunday Night Football game of the season than a little same-game parlay?
If you want my best overall bet for the game, you can find it here, but in this article we're going to see if I can cook up a winning parlay.
Alright, let's dive into my Same-Game Parlay for Sunday Night Football.
Cowboys vs. Giants Same-Game Parlay
- OVER 45.5 points
- Darren Waller Anytime TD
- Tony Pollard 80+ rushing yards
- Daniel Jones 25+ rushing yards
- Dak Prescott 200+ passing yards
OVER 45.5 points
We're going to start this parlay by simply taking the OVER. It's the first Sunday Night Football game of the year, what are we going to do, root for defense? No way, José. We're rooting for points tonight. It's really that simple.
Darren Waller Anytime TD
I'm officially a Darren Waller fan this year after interviewing him this past week. He's making his Giants debut and he's going to be a top weapon for Daniel Jones all season. I expect their quarterback-tightend relationship to get off on the right foot tonight with a touchdown connection.
Tony Pollard 80+ rushing yards
We're going big on Tony Pollard tonight in his first game as the No. 1 running back for the Cowboys. As the No. 2 guy last year, he ain for 1,007 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry and 62.9 yards per game. He's going to get the ball early and often tonight and I think he'll make the most of this carries.
Daniel Jones 25+ rushing yards
We're going to stay conservative with a couple of quarterback props and we're going to use them as a couple of cherries on top of our parlay ice cream.
Daniel Jones rushes for 59.2 yards per game in his first year with Brian Daboll as his head coach, including running for 79 yards against Dallas in his Week 3 game against him. I think him surpassing 25 yards is not too much to ask.
Dak Prescott 200+ passing yards
If Dak Prescott doesn't get over 200 yards passing, then the Cowboys have some big issues. He averaged 238.3 passing yards per game last season which was the lowest in his career since his sophomore season. He also threw for 261 yards against the Giants in his only start against them last year.
With these five selections parlayed together, a $25 bet would win you $402.94 if it's able to cash.
