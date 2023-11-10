Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy Picks for Week 10
These three players are set for monster games this week
By Joe Summers
Ready to score a huge payday just picking how well a few NFL players will do for NFL Week 10?
Sleeper Picks is the best new way to bet on the NFL. You choose players from ANY game and simply pick if they'll go over or under a projected statistic. If you get your picks right, you cash!
It's as simple as it sounds - there's a reason Sleeper Picks is the most exciting new way to bet on the NFL and evaluate fantasy football. The more player stats you pick, the more you win!
New users who sign up for Sleeper will get a guaranteed 100% deposit match today too! Sign up for Sleeper, then see below my favorite NFL Sleeper fantasy picks for NFL Week 10 - it's time to win BIG.
Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy Picks for Week 10
Travis Etienne MORE 23.5 Receiving Yards vs. 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars hope to hand the San Francisco 49ers a fourth straight loss this week and I expect their game plan to center around Etienne.
Averaging over 22 touches per game, the Jaguars leaned into Etienne's versatile skillset this year and he's delivered almost every single week. Etienne cleared this receiving prop in each of his last four games, including a season-high 70-yard effort against the Steelers last week.
This is a good matchup for Etienne. San Francisco's defense is rapidly regressing, having allowed 30+ receiving yards to Cleveland's backfield, 45 receiving yards to Minnesota's rotation of running backs, and 23 on just three catches to the Bengals' Joe Mixon.
With at least five targets in three of his last four games while averaging 9.9 yards per catch on the year, Etienne should clear this prop with ease.
Amon-Ra St. Brown MORE 83.5 Receiving Yards vs. Chargers
The "Sun God" has at least 102 receiving yards in three straight games and now faces a Chargers defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in opponent yards per pass play (7.2).
According to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers run zone coverage at the ninth-highest rate in the league (79.9%). St. Brown has 45 catches for 548 yards against zone this year as PFF's eighth-best receiver against that type of coverage.
He's averaging nearly 15 targets per game in his last three contests, emerging as the alpha in the Lions' offense and the "Sun God" around which the team orbits.
Coming off a bye week against one of the worst pass defenses in the league, St. Brown will clear the century mark in a decisive Lions victory.
Breece Hall MORE 2.5 Receptions vs. Raiders
The New York Jets' Breece Hall has at least three catches in five straight games, becoming the focal point of the offense as he's progressed from the season-ending injury he suffered last season.
Las Vegas' defense is middle-of-the-road but has one superstar on the edge in Maxx Crosby. Crosby has been a force this year, though his pass-rushing ability likely means Zach Wilson will need to look for Hall more frequently in the passing game. If you don't have time to throw, you check it down to your running backs.
While that play wasn't a pass, Hall's dynamic versatility means he'll get plenty of touches. Starting running backs facing the Raiders have at least three catches in four straight weeks, including five-catch performances from Rhamondre Stevenson of the Patriots and Jahmyr Gibbs for the Lions.
It might be an ugly game, but that doesn't matter for our purposes. Expect Breece Hall to catch at least four passes against the Raiders.
If you bet these three picks at Sleeper, you get +489 odds! That means a $10 bet would profit $48.90 and I'm confident we'll hit all three. Thanks to Sleeper's 100% deposit match today, you can lock these picks in and still have bonus funds left over to keep betting!
With so many exciting games this week, you're sure to find value you like. Join the NFL betting app that's sweeping the nation and score a huge bonus while you're at it - sign up for Sleeper now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.