Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Eagles vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football
Jalen Hurts' illness adds a subplot to huge Monday Night Football contest.
The Philadelphia Eagles, looking to stay in the race for the top seed in the NFC, travel cross country to Seattle for Monday Night Football in a game that could make or break their chances at home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The Eagles are currently a half game behind the San Francisco 49ers, but with the 49ers having the head-to-head tie-breaker, a loss tonight would effectively put Philadelphia two games behind with three to play.
Despite the Seahawk's less than stellar defense, I was on the under for the Eagles team total and that was before the news that Jalen Hurts was ill, didn't practice Saturday, and traveled separately from the team to Seattle.
Hurts has been downgraded to questionable, leaving the bettors in a quandary of how to bet Monday night's game.
The Eagles team total has dropped from 26.5 to 24.5, likely in response to the uncertainty over Hurts' playing status.
The weather isn't expected to be anything the Eagles aren't used to in Philadelphia this time of year -- about 45 degrees and rainy, with light winds.
Geno Smith is considered a long shot to play for the Seahawks, so this could very well be the battle of the backup quarterbacks in Marcus Mariota vs. Drew Lock.
Mariota has thrown just three passes this season, all coming in a blowout loss to San Francisco on Dec. 3.
If you’re looking to bet on a team total this week, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Eagles vs Seahawks Team Total Prediction
All of this caused me to consider betting the game total under its current number of 45, but I ultimately landed back on the Eagles team total under 24.5 for a variety of reasons.
While it's been reduced by two points since I originally noticed it last week, 24.5 still provides bettors with a half-point hook in case Philadelphia gets three touchdowns and a field goal.
The Eagles are averaging 22.7 points per game on the road with Hurts and the Seahawks are giving up right at 24 points per game on their home field.
Even if Hurts plays, he's not likely to be at a 100 percent and the game plan will likely reflect that fact, potentially making the Eagles more conservative than usual on offense.
I expect points to be at a premium tonight, and while I don't expect a sweat-free night, I'm still riding with the Eagles team total under, even at this number.
Pick: Eagles UNDER 24.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Marty's Bets here!