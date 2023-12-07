Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 14 (Trust Packers, Fade Jaguars)
A six-pack of team totals to consider as we look forward to the weekend of football
Finding value in NFL team totals seems to get more difficult each week, but there are still some gems out there in Week 14.
Here are six team totals that I like this week:
Texans vs. Jets Team Total Prediction
Sometimes the choices are fairly obvious and that's the case here as the New York Jets host the Houston Texans.
Zach Wilson will start for the Jets this week, but that doesn't really change the outlook of the team's offense.
The Jets offense is in disarray and the team has scored 13 points or less in their last six games, failing to reach double digits in three of them.
This number is a little worrisome in that the Jets could score on defense, but the Texans are fifth in the league in turnover margin which provides me some comfort.
Pick: Jets UNDER 13.5 points
Jaguars vs. Browns Team Total Prediction
Another fairly obvious choice, but this is about more than Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury, even though that's a big deal.
Travis Etienne is battling a rib issue and Christian Kirk went down on the first offensive play Monday night with a groin ailment.
Lawrence hasn't been ruled out yet, but even if he plays he'll be limited as will his weapons.
Cleveland's defense gives up only 10.2 points and the fewest yards per game in the league at home and the weather is scheduled to look like, well, Cleveland in December.
Pick: Jaguars UNDER 13.5 points
Seahawks vs 49ers Team Total Prediction
The San Francisco 49ers have the league's third-best-scoring offense and averages 30.2 points per game at home, while the Seattle Seahawk defense allows points and yards at an alarming rate.
Since its three-game skid, it hasn't mattered where San Francisco has played as it has scored at least 27 in the last four games and more than 30 points three times.
Pick: 49ers OVER 28.5 points
Bills vs Chiefs Team Total Prediction
If you've been reading any of my previous articles, you may realize I see the Buffalo Bills as a sleeping giant, and one that I suspect may wake up this week as they fight for their playoff lives.
Despite their 6-6 record, this is a team that's fifth in scoring offense at 27.3 points per game and averages 25.0 points on the road.
Kansas City has been sneaky good on defense coming in the top five in scoring defense and yards allowed, but this is more a play on the number at 23.5 which is just short of the key number of 24.
Pick: Bills OVER 23.5 points
Eagles vs Cowboys Team Total Prediction
No NFL team scores more points at home than the Dallas Cowboys, who've averaged 41 points in Jerry World on the season and have scored at least 30 in all six home games and reached 40-plus in five of six.
Dallas did lose to Philadelphia back in early November and was held to 23 points, but that was on the road.
If the Cowboys can put up 23 on the Eagles defense in Philadelphia, they can certainly reach 28 in Big D.
Pick: Cowboys OVER 27.5 points
Packers vs. Giants Team Total Prediction
Is there a hotter quarterback in the universe right now than Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers?
Yes, we know all about those Monday Night Football UNDERS, but whose to say the Packers can't reach 24 and this game still goes under, because, well, the New York Giants are the other team.
The Giants defense has been better at home, but this is not the Washington Commanders, Jets or New England Patriots on the other side of the ball this week.
Pick: Packer OVER 22.5 points
