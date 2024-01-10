Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Wild Card Weekend (Back Cowboys, Fade Dolphins)
BetSided's Marty Coleman breaks down four team totals to consider betting in the NFL on Wild Card Weekend.
With options limited to six games spread out over three days, the quantity of games may be limited, but there's still plenty to choose from this weekend when looking at team totals.
Last week's results were mixed thanks to a missed extra point, but as a bettor you live with those, knowing you made the right pick and focus on the process, not the results.
Dolphins vs Chiefs Team Total Prediction
When most people think of the Kansas City Chiefs the first thing that comes to mind is Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City offense, but the Chiefs defense is for real.
The Chiefs are second in the league in both yards and points allowed and are even stingier at home, giving up just 16.8 points and a tick under 270 yards per game on average.
This is also a matchup of a quarterback with no postseason experience against Patrick Mahomes in Arrowhead Stadium in a night game.
This sets up well for the Chiefs defense to turn Tua Tagovailoa over multiple times and hold the Miami Dolphins under this number.
Pick: Dolphins UNDER 20.5 points
Bills vs Steelers Team Totals Prediction
Buffalo comes in averaging 26.5 points per game and 29.5 at home on the season and faces a Steeler defense reeling from the loss of T.J. Watt.
How valuable is Watt to the Pittsburgh defense? I wouldn't have made this bet if he was playing, even with the game in Buffalo.
Sunday is forecast to be cold and windy in Buffalo, so proceed with caution in this one, but that also means conditions will be tough for another quarterback with no playoff experience on the road -- Mason Rudolph of the Steelers.
The combination of Buffalo's comfort in similar conditions and Rudolph's mistakes will be just enough to get the Bills over this number. They should roll.
Pick: Bills OVER 23.5 points
Packers vs Cowboys Team Total Prediction
I'm not sure how much analysis is needed in this one, other than the Dallas Cowboys dominate at home, averaging 37.4 points per game at Jerry World, while the Green Bay Packers' defense is middle of the road at best and allows 25.3 points per game on the road.
The young Packers and Jordan Love will get theirs, but I don't see how they hold the Cowboys under 30 with that defense.
Strange things happen to the Cowboys in the playoffs, but the bet here is that it happens in the coming weeks and not this weekend.
Pick: Cowboys OVER 29.5 points
Rams vs Lions Team Total Prediction
Matt Stafford returns to Detroit and I'm anticipating a close, hard-fought game.
The Detroit Lions defense hasn't been great, but the team does play better at home and is giving up 21.6 points at Ford Field, while the Rams are averaging 23.7 on the road.
The play for me here is the number, which sits at 24.5. At 23.5 I'd be on the over and at 24 I'd stay away.
I envision a 24-21 or 24-23 game either way and don't see either team getting past 24, but with the game in Detroit, the most likely team to go under is Los Angeles.
Pick: Rams UNDER 24.5 points
