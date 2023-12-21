Best NFL Teaser Parlay for Week 16 (Bills Stay Hot, Eagles End Losing Streak)
Check out my best plus money teaser parlay for week 16!
Week 15 was a frustrating one for the teaser. We had all legs hit except for the New York Giants as they lost 24-6. They seemed like a lock at +14.5, but Tommy DeVito went down with an injury, and they had no rushing attack.
The Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons all covered, despite losing. The Cincinnati Bengals had to comeback, but Jake Browning did not fail us. You might see one or two similar teams for this week's picks, but the Teaser will stay plus money.
For this teaser, I decided to give myself nine points, which made the odds come out to +180.
1. Bengals -1.5 -> +7.5 at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Bengals had a thrilling comeback victory to win against the Minnesota Vikings last week, and Jake Browning was good once again. I am a Jake Browning fan. I love the energy he brings, and he does a great job leading the team while Burrow heals his wrist. The Steelers are pretty good defensively, and the Bengals do not have Ja'Marr Chase, but this should still hit.
What really makes me love this play is the Steelers bad offense. There is a chance the Steelers only put up 10 points in this game. That would make this spread extremely easy to hit. Pittsburgh averages the fifth-lowest points per game, so the Bengals defense has an easier matchup.
Just to ease your mind; since the Steelers fired Matt Canada, they have just 304.5 yards per game. In those four weeks, Pittsburgh has scored just six touchdowns. Even with if Kenny Pickett is back, I do not see the Steelers having success.
2. Buffalo Bills -12.5 -> -3.5 at Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers were absolutely embarrassed by the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Without Justin Herbert, the Chargers are a bottom tier team in the NFL. With Easton Stick as their quarterback, I do not see the Chargers putting up many points in this game.
Josh Allen and the Bills are hot. They have won three of their last four games, and have scored 30+ points in three of their last four. With the way the Bills are playing, I can see them winning by two touchdowns. A spread of 3.5 should be a piece of cake.
3. Cleveland Browns -2.5 -> +6.5 at Houston Texans
I am going to ride with Joe Flacco in this game. He turned the ball over against the Chicago Bears, but played well when it mattered. Houston allows the eighth-most pass yards per game, so Flacco should be able to find some open receivers and drive the Browns down field multiple times.
Stroud missed last week with a concussion, and this week is still undecided for him. He is questionable to play. With that, the Browns defense would be rushing Case Keenum. Cleveland is the top defense in the NFL right now, so I expect them to have a field day on Sunday.
4. Philadelphia Eagles -11.5 -> -2.5 vs. New York Giants
The Eagles are on a little bit of a losing streak, but that will change Monday when they play the Giants. For starters, the Eagles are 5-1 at home this season. Philadelphia will come out ready to play in front of their home crowd, especially because it is a division game.
The Giants give up the eighth-most points per game this season. The Eagles are scoring 30.5 points per game at home this season. Hurts needs to take care of the ball a little bit better, but he should be able to have a good game against New York.
At 2.5 points, this spread should be a lock. Philadelphia is to good of a team to lose four in a row, let alone drop a game to the Giants at home. If I had to make a pick I was most comfortable with in this teaser, it would be this one.
5. Baltimore Ravens +5.5 -> +14.5 at San Francisco 49ers
The Ravens seem to be flying under the radar, and I can not think of a good reason why. This team is legit, and they have proven it all season. They are on a four-game win streak, and at 11-3, they have already clinched a playoff spot. Baltimore deserves some more respect, and this is the week they will prove that.
Baltimore is fifth in total offense, and fourth in points per game. They do a lot of their damage on the ground, but Lamar Jackson has been solid through the air this season, as well. Jackson has over 3,000 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.
I have nothing negative to say about San Francisco. It is a top team in the NFL, and this is not going to be an easy game for Baltimore. However, there is no reason the Ravens should lose by more than two touchdowns.
