Best NFL Teaser Picks for Divisional Round (Josh Allen and the Bills Stay Hot)

Let's face it, the Wild Card Round was uneventful. The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams played an exciting game, but they were the only ones. This divisional round should bring some more excitement as we get to see both one seeds play for the first time these playoffs.
Since there are only four games this weekend, this teaser parlay will inlcude all of them. The final odds for this parlay come out to +200!
1. Houston Texans +9.5 -> +16 at Baltimore Ravens
This line seemed high to start off. The Texans are playing some very good football, and they just put up 45 points on the Cleveland Browns. C.J Stroud passed for 274 yards in the game, and three touchdowns. C.J Stroud should not be expected to repeat that performance, but his confidence should be at an all-time high
The Texans have already played the Ravens this season. Houston lost that game by 16 points, but they are a completely different team heading into this game. However, one thing they did well was control Lamar Jackson. Jackson was held to 169 yards passing, and he contributed zero touchdowns. If the Texans defense can have another good game and contain Jackson, they are going to keep this game within 16 points.
2. Green Bay Packers +9.5 -> +16 at San Francisco 49ers
The Packers are one of hottest teams heading into this game. They just crushed the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas, and they used a balance attack. Jordan Love passed for three touchdowns while Aaron Jones rushed for three. Their impressive performance leads them into San Francisco carrying a lot of momentum.
On their four-game win streak, including the playoffs, the Packers have scored 33, 33, and 48 points in three of them. During this streak, Love has passed for 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns. What is even more impressive is his zero interceptions. Love has been taking care of the ball, and that is the most important thing in the playoffs. With Love playing as well as he is, I do not see the Packers losing by more than 16 points.
3. Detroit Lions -6.5 -> 0 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Lions are coming off their first playoff win in a long time, and they get to host the Divisional Round. In the game, Goff passed for 277 yards and a touchdown. Goff completed 22 of 27 passes in the win. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each added a rushing touchdown.
The Buccaneers played well in the Wild Card, but it was against a struggling Eagles team. Tampa Bay struggled in their first matchup with the Lions, though. Goff passed for 353 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions won the game 20-6. Detroit should be able to have similar success in this one.
The Buccaneers have allowed 287.4 yards per game through the air on the road this season. Along with that, they have allowed 15 passing touchdowns. Tampa Bay can really stuff the run, but their lack of pass defense on the road will benefit the Lions. If Goff can have a good game, the Lions are going to win this game, and I truly see that happening.
4. Buffalo Bills -2.5 -> +4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Just like the Packers, the Bills extremely hot heading into this game. The Bills are on a six-game win streak, including the Wild Card Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This win streak started with a victory in Kansas City. The Bills were able to beat the Chiefs 20-17 on the road. With the Bills playing as well as they are, they should be able to at least keep the game close.
Josh Allen is the difference maker. He has thrown for eight touchdowns in the win streak, but five touchdowns in the last two games. With that, Allen has rushed for seven touchdowns during the win streak. He has contributed 15 total touchdowns, and that is as impressive as it gets. He seems to be on a mission right now, and I trust him to handle business in his home stadium.
