Best NFL Teaser Picks for NFL Championship Games
There are only two games this weekend, but they are bound to be good ones. Check out our two-game teaser parlay for Championship Sunday.
Championship Sunday has arrived, and we are in for a fun two games. The Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship.
These two games are going to be tough to predict, but a two-leg teaser parlay could make it a little bit easier. This teaser is going to come out to a final odds of +100 as I give 4.5 points to each spread.
NFL Championship Round Teaser Bet
1. Kansas City Chiefs +3.5 -> +8 at Baltimore Ravens
The Chiefs took down the Buffalo Bills on the road last week, and that is a good indication of how they play away from home in the playoffs. It was their first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, and there was some doubt heading into that game. Mahomes silenced that doubt with the win over the Bills, and they enter this game with Baltimore with plenty of confidence.
The Ravens have Lamar Jackson, and he is tough to stop as everyone knows. However, the Chiefs have one of the best defenses. In the two games in the playoffs, the Chiefs have allowed just 187.0 pass yards per game. They have also allowed just 31 total points. Kansas City played two explosive offenses and held them down in both games. They will have to do this again, but I would be shocked if they didn't.
During the regular season, the Chiefs allowed the second-fewest yards per game. They also allowed the second-fewest pass yards per game, and second-fewest points per game. Their spread has been teased to +8, and their defense alone can keep the game within a touchdown.
2. San Francisco 49ers -7.5 -> -3 vs. Detroit Lions
The 49ers were the one seed in the NFC for good reason. They were one of the top teams on both sides of the ball. Hosting the NFC Championship game is best best-case scenario for them, as well. Not having to play in Detroit is a huge help as the Lions are 8-2 including the playoffs at Ford Field.
The 49ers need their defense to step up in this game, and that is what I am expecting. They have allowed 330.0 yards per game in the playoffs, and that is second-best among the teams remaining.
What is going to help them, is their pass defense. San Francisco allowed just 194 pass yards to Jordan Love and the Packers, which is impressive considering what the Packers were able to do coming into the game. The Lions have relied on their pass offense, so if the 49ers can shut them down, they will be able to win this game by at least three points.
