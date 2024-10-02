Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 5 (Target Buccaneers, Cowboys)
While straight bets, player props, parlays are always popular ways to bet on the NFL, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total, though there are 6.5- and 7-point teasers out there, too.
For this teaser of the week, we’ll give out a two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers of 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5-8.5 point favorites are moved six points to under a field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5-2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to +7.5-8.5.
Here’s one teaser to bet, plus a few other options on teams to tease.
Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 5
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7.5)/ Dallas Cowboys (+8.5)
We’re going to run it back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they crushed the Philadelphia Eagles as a 1.5-point underdog (7.5 points on the teaser) last week. This is a no-brainer spot to tease Tampa Bay, which has laid one clunker (at home vs. Denver) in a classic let-down spot following an outright win as a big underdog in Detroit.
The Buccaneers are looking to repeat as NFC South champions and they’ll obviously be up for this matchup on the road, in primetime against the current favorite (+160) to win the division.
There are many reasons to like Tampa Bay in this matchup, but it starts at quarterback. Baker Mayfield has been sub-par when pressured this year as he posted a 12.4 QBR in the loss to Denver when he was sacked seven times. One week earlier, he was sacked five times and had a QBR of 52.7 in the win over the Lions.
When he’s kept clean, Mayfield can do damage and the Falcons haven’t been interested in rushing the passer this season with the fewest sacks in the NFL (31) and second-worst rate of pass-rush wins.
You can certainly make the case that Atlanta could be anywhere from 3-1 to 0-4 on the year. The Falcons won last week against New Orleans despite not scoring an offensive touchdown and offensive line injuries have hurt this team with an immobile Kirk Cousins standing back there.
The Cowboys’ defense may have permitted quite a few yards last Thursday, but kept the Giants out of the endzone and answered the critiques that scolded the unit for getting thrashed by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
Speaking of defenses, the almighty Pittsburgh defense wasn’t as dominant in Week 4 against the Colts as Anthony Richardson and (mostly) Joe Flacco combined to throw for 225 yards and two touchdowns while the ground game churned out 133 yards on 32 attempts.
The Colts were able to find success by keeping their quarterbacks out of harm’s way and the Cowboys should be able to follow a similar formula with the No. 12 pass-blocking unit in the NFL right now.
Lastly, the Steelers’ style of play doesn’t correlate to many lopsided final scores. Over their 3-0 start, they covered this number (9-plus points) once, but it took a Justin Herbert injury in Week 3 to turn a tied game into a two-score decision.
Nine of Pittsburgh’s 10 wins last season were by 7 points or less, so we like the Cowboys’ chances, with a rest advantage, of sticking around in this primetime showdown.
Other Week 5 Teaser Legs
Here are a few other teaser legs to consider in Week 5.
New York Jets (+8.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Jets let us down in last week’s teaser as it came down to a Greg Zuerlein field goal that sailed wide right on a rainy afternoon in New Jersey. Feel free to go back to the well, though, as you’re buying low on the Jets after losing as a 7.5-point favorite.
The Minnesota Vikings have been the talk of the NFL so far this season, but it’s time to sell high as they’re favored for the first time since the season opener. Brian Flores has the Vikings defense executing his blitz-heavy, complex scheme, but if there’s a quarterback that’s seen it all, it’s Aaron Rodgers, who could be licking his chops after seeing Jordan Love throw for 389 yards against the Vikings a few days ago.
Maybe check the weather report for London this week for any torrential downpours first, but we like the Jets to bounce back and keep this game close.
Las Vegas Raiders (+8.5) at Denver Broncos
Speaking of offenses that don’t lend themselves to blowout wins, the Broncos rank 28th in Offensive DVOA through four weeks but have somehow managed a 2-2 record despite having virtually no run game and shaky play from first-round pick Bo Nix.
The Raiders are dealing with star Davante Adams wanting out, but his absence didn’t seem to bother the Las Vegas offense in last week’s win over the Browns. The Raiders’ defense will hopefully get back three-time Pro-Bowler Maxx Crosby after he missed his first career game and with the second-lowest total on the board this week (over/under 36), we’re expecting points to be at a premium, thus making teasing the dog even more attractive.
A little less important but still noteworthy, the Raiders have quietly rattled off eight straight wins in this rivalry and Denver has not won by nine-plus over its AFC-West rival since the 2016 season-finale.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-1.5)
There is only one spread north of a touchdown in Week 5 - as of now - and it’s worth a tease on the home division favorite.
Arizona was a darling through the first two weeks of the season after playing Buffalo close and blowing out the Rams, but the offense has not been able to find any consistency over the last two weeks. You can shake off a hard-fought 20-13 home loss to the Detroit Lions, but you can’t really explain a 42-14 no-show loss to the Commanders as a 3.5-point home favorite.
Washington entered with arguably the worst defense in the NFL, setting up a dream spot for Kyler Murray to lead Arizona in a shootout. Instead, the Cardinals’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed and the Arizona offense couldn’t build any momentum after an opening drive touchdown.
The 49ers were able to get right with a win and cover as a double-digit underdog. Brock Purdy looks comfortable running the show with injuries to key playmakers and Jordan Mason could have another huge game against an Arizona defense that allowed 216 yards rushing to Washington.
