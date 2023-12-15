Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 15 (Tommy DeVito Continues Success, Bears Stay Hot)
Breaking down our best teaser parlay picks for NFL Week 15.
Don't want to parlay just spreads in NFL Week 15? Teasers are a great way to make the parlay a little more favorable.
If you are new to teasers, do not worry. In short, teasers allow you to take your parlay made of spreads/total points, and add, or take away points.
Week 15 gives a lot of favorable spreads. I took five of the spreads from this week's games, and teased them to give me a more favorable parlay. I gave myself 8.5 points for this parlay, and it came out to +200 odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Whether you decide to tail or fade these picks, you can come out a winner at FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 15.
Best NFL Week 15 Teaser Picks
1. Cincinnati Bengals -3 -> +5.5
The Bengals are three-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings this week. Minnesota has officially lost its Josh Dobbs magic, and it will turn to Nick Mullens. Mullens has not started a game since 2021.
In his career, Mullens is just 5-12, and he has thrown 23 interceptions 25 total games. He might have Justin Jefferson back, but I am not a believer in Mullens at all.
I am, however, a massive fan of Jake Browning. Through three starts, Browning has completed 79.3 percent of his passes for 856 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Browning has been a suitable replacement for Burrow, and I truly believe he can lead this Bengals team to the playoffs.
Browning has a healthy offense to support him, so expect the Bengals to have a big game.
2. New York Giants +6 -> +14.5
Who doesn't love Tommy DeVito? This kid is fun to watch, and he just keeps getting better. Brian Daboll seems to like calling plays for him more than Daniel Jones, as well. DeVito has led the Giants to three straight wins, and he has thrown five touchdowns to zero interceptions in those games. I love DeVito to continue his success in this game.
DeVito is not alone, though. The Giants' defense has been lights out lately. In the last four games, they have forced 14 turnovers.. The Saints will turn the ball over, so their offense is in trouble. At +14.5, I do not see a way this loses.
3. Tennessee Titans -3 -> +5.5
My reasoning for the Titans is simple: the Houston Texans are injured. Houston lost Tank Dell to a gruesome leg injury, and Nico Collins has not practiced with a calf injury. To make matters worse, C.J Stroud is still in concussion protocol. Losing those three players is enough to love the Titans in this game.
If you need more reasoning, the Titans are 4-2 at home this season. They have outscored their opponents 143-115 in those six games. I like the Titans to win this game, but teasing their line to 5.5 in this parlay makes me feel very good about this play.
4. Atlanta Falcons -3 -> +5.5
The Atlanta Falcons are playing the Carolina Panthers. That should be all you need to hear.
Carolina has won one game all year, and it has not gotten any better. The Falcons are not dealing with any serious injuries, so this line already seemed low. Being able to add this to my teaser at +5.5 was an incredibly easy choice.
5. Chicago Bears +2.5 -> +11
The Chicago Bears might have figured it out. They are on a two-game win streak, and their offense looked awesome against the Lions in week 14. Justin Fields has looked a lot better, and D'Onta Foreman has been a pleasant surprise in the backfield. The Bears should not lose this game by more than 10 points.
What makes me really love the Bears in this game are the injuries in Cleveland. Denzel Ward, Juan Thornhill, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Jordan Elliot are all dealing with injuries.
Myles Garrett is playing through a shoulder ailment, as well. The Bears should be able to take advantage of this weakened Browns defense.
