Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 4 (Target Jets, Buccaneers)
It feels like there are a million ways to bet on the NFL. While straight bets, player props and parlays are always popular, another way to attack each week’s slate of NFL games is through teasers.
A teaser is another form of a parlay, which involves the buying of points on a side or total where a bettor has to parlay two-plus picks. A typical NFL teaser is six points on a side or total. For this teaser of the week, we’ll give out a two-team, six-point teaser to play.
We’re sticking with the Wong method for teasers. A Wong teaser is a six-point teaser that moves the spread through the key numbers of 3,4 and 7. Typically, 7.5-8.5 point favorites are moved six points to under a field goal (-1.5 to -2.5) while 1.5-2.5-point underdogs are moved up through those key numbers to +7.5-8.5.
Here’s one teaser to bet, plus a few other options on teams to tease.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best NFL Teaser Picks for Week 4
- New York Jets (-1.5) / Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7.5)
The Denver Broncos are riding high after last week’s road win in the Sunshine State, but the New York Jets are playing at a high level and Aaron Rodgers looks like the quarterback they signed to a two-year, $75 million contract in the summer of 2023.
The Jets have allowed just 20 points over their two-game winning streak and their defense ranks No. 4 in run-stopping win rate. New York can turn Denver, which has struggled in the running back room all season, into a one-sided offense which should spell trouble for rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Offensively, the Jets are firing on all cylinders with a slew of weapons, most notably a 1-2 punch in the backfield of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. The Jets also got to stay at home with a big rest advantage after blowing out New England on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
Tampa Bay had the ultimate let-down spot last week. After beating the Detroit Lions on the road as a 7.5-point underdog, the Buccaneers returned home as 6.5-point favorite and didn’t have it at all in a lopsided loss to the Broncos. Tampa Bay now has a great chance to bounce back as a home underdog against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia has looked far from impressive through three weeks. The Eagles deserved to beat the New Orleans Saints, but there’s controversy on the offense with multiple failed fourth-down conversions. Luckily, Philadelphia has been saved by Saquon Barkley’s heroics through the first three weeks, but Tampa Bay has been great at limiting opposing running backs from getting loose.
Other Week 4 Teaser Legs
Here are a few other teaser legs to consider in Week 4.
Buffalo Bills (+8.5) at Baltimore Ravens
The Buffalo Bills could be the No. 1 team in the NFL through three weeks. The Ravens are coming off a big win in Dallas but they’ll be tested by the Bills’ run defense and Josh Allen’s stellar play. The Bills haven’t lost a regular season game by nine or more points since Nov. 2021.
Minnesota Vikings (+8.5) at Green Bay Packers
A bettor might think they’re buying high on the Vikings, but this spread is fairly priced between two teams that have won back-to-back games as an underdog. Jordan Love is most likely back under center for Green Bay, but Minnesota’s defense is giving up just 10 points per game, which makes getting 8.5 extremely valuable in what should be a close division contest.
Kansas City Chiefs (-2) at Los Angeles Chargers
Wong teasers typically don’t include road favorites. The 8-point spread in this matchup is seemingly telling you Justin Herbert is not going to suit up for the Chargers. Getting Patrick Mahomes under a field goal against Taylor Heinicke seems like a favorable spot to be in.
Teaser Leg That Missed the Cut
Here are a few teaser legs that just missed the cut.
Indianapolis Colts (+7.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last week, the Chargers (+8.5) were a dream teaser leg in a game with the league’s lowest point total. LA led the Steelers, 10-7, but allowed 13 unanswered points to end the game after Herbert left with an ankle injury. This week, the Steelers could cause major problems for Anthony Richardson, who has been prone to back-breaking turnovers so far. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s run game could make this a one-sided affair against an Indianapolis defense that has allowed the most rushing yards (409) to running backs.
Cleveland Browns (+7) at Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland’s one win (vs. Jacksonville) doesn’t look as pretty through three weeks with Jacksonville’s struggles. The Browns’ season-opening blowout loss to Dallas hasn’t aged well, either, with the Cowboys dropping two straight. Still, both of these teams are coming off bad losses as favorites and now the spread is drifting toward pick ‘em. Getting over a touchdown against Las Vegas and Gardner Minshew will always be valuable. If Cleveland goes back to a 1.5-point underdog and you can tease the Browns to +7.5, that’s a play.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.