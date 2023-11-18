Best NFL Week 11 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Tony Pollard Finally Finds the End Zone)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
Last week, it was Iain MacMillan who hit his best TD scorer bet, picking Tyler Lockett at +165 to find the end zone against the Washington Commanders.
This week, Iain has a new receiver to consider -- this time a rookie -- for the Week 11 slate. Plus, Peter Dewey is looking to a running back who has the makings of an elite touchdown scorer, but he hasn't quite found the production this season.
For more Week 11 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan's best bet for every game on the slate here!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 11
Tony Pollard anytime touchdown scorer
This is the week it finally happens.
Tony Pollard hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, which has been absolutley brutal for fantasy owners, but that all changes in Week 11.
Despite the lack of touchdowns, Pollard is seeing plenty of work in the red zone, ranking No. 2 in the NFL in red zone carries this season. Pollard has 37 looks in the red zone to Christian McCaffrey's 38. He has 21 carries inside the 10 and nine inside the five-yard line.
The Carolina Panthers are a great matchup for Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys, as they allow 4.3 yards per carry and have given up the second-most rushing scores in the league this season at 15.
I think Pollard's streak finally comes to an end in Week 11. -- Peter Dewey
Jayden Reed anytime touchdown scorer
Jayden Reed is the most underrated weapon on this Green Bay Packers offense.
He already has four touchdowns on the season and has hauled in at least three receptions in four-straight games.
Now, he gets to take on a Los Angeles Chargers secondary that might just be the worst in the NFL.
They're allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game and 7.5 yards per pass attempt which is the second most in the league. Reed is poised for a big game on Sunday. -- Iain MacMillan
