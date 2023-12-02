Best NFL Week 13 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Dream Matchup for Rachaad White)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
Looking to bet on a player to find the end zone in Week 13?
The BetSided team has you covered with a running back and a receiver that we LOVE in Week 13 to score a touchdown.
Betting anytime touchdown scorers can be one of the most fun ways to watch a game, especially when you see your pick cross the goal line.
Each week this season, the BetSided team will be sharing their favorite touchdown scorer picks, so make sure to check in each week before placing your wagers.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 13
Rachaad White anytime touchdown scorer
Baker Mayfield is banged up heading into Week 13, which means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may rely on their running game a little more this week.
That sets up beautifully for Rachaad White, who carried the ball 15 times for 100 yards in Week 12. White has found the end zone four times in the team's last four games, and he's been a threat both on the ground and through the air all season long.
The young running back has received at least 15 touches in each of the last six weeks, so he should be heavily involved in the game plan on Sunday.
Plus, Carolina is one of the worst teams against the run in the NFL, allowing 4.2 yards per carry and a league worst 18 rushing scores in 2023. -- Peter Dewey
Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer
Whether you think the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL or not, the fact remains they're allowing the second most passing touchdowns per game at 2.1, opening things up for the receivers of the San Francisco 49ers.
According to PFF.com, Brandon Aiyuk is the second ranked receiver in the NFL this season, next to only Tyreek Hill.
Aiyuk is coming off a somewhat quiet performance against the Seahawks, but he still managed to haul in a touchdown. I'll bet on him to make it four-straight games with a touchdown on Sunday. -- Iain MacMillan
