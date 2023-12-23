Best NFL Week 16 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Can Garrett Wilson Take Advantage of Washington?)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
One of the best ways to bet on the NFL action on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve is simply picking a player to find the end zone in an anytime touchdown scorer bet.
This week, the BetSided team is looking at a couple of young stars to find the end zone, with New York Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson facing a weak Washington defense.
We're looking to deliver two winners to make the holiday season even better!
There is a great offer from Caesar's Sportsbook to take advantage of this week! For a limited time, new users will get their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,000! Just click the link below to sign up for an account to take advantage of this offer!
Sign up for Caesar's Sportsbook here!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
Garrett Wilson anytime touchdown scorer
I can't believe I'm actually betting on a member of the New York Jets to score a touchdown, but here I am. If there's one Jet to bet on, it's Garrett Wilson.
He has 25+ more catches and 350+ receiving yards more than any other player on their team and now he gets to take on a Washington Commanders team that arguably has the worst secondary in the NFL.
Not only that, but they allow the most receiving touchdowns per game at 2.3. Now's the time to bet on Wilson to find the end zone. -- Iain MacMillan
James Cook anytime touchdown scorer
James Cook was the entire Buffalo offense against Dallas, totaling 27 touches for 221 yards and two scores.
This week, he goes up against a Chargers defense that has allowed 16 rushing scores in the 2023 season.
He’s now found the end zone in three of his last four games, and the Chargers have been weak against the run all season long. Cook also has a bigger ceiling than most backs since he’s an impressive pass catcher.
I love him to score again in Week 16. -- Peter Dewey
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!