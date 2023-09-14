Best NFL Week 2 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Does Jahmyr Gibbs Record First NFL Score?)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us, and the BetSided team is back with our best bets for players to find the end zone this week.
One of the plays for Week 2 is on a player a bit further down the odds board, but it offers a chance to really cash in if he hits paydirt.
For more Week 2 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’sbest bet for every game on the slate here!
If you plan on betting on the NFL this week, make sure to do it at DraftKings Sportsbook! New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 2
- Darius Slayton
- Jahmyr Gibbs
Darius Slayton Anytime Touchdown Scorer
People seem to forget about Darius Slayton, but he's still one of the top pass-catchers for the New York Giants.
In last week's disastrous game against the Cowboys, Slayton was tied with Darren Waller for the most targets on the Giants with five.
If he continues to get that much love, he's going to start finding the end zone and what better spot to get his first of the season then against one of the worst teams in the league in the Arizona Cardinals?
You gotta love this price at +330 odds. -- Iain MacMillan
Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime Touchdown Scorer
The Seattle Seahawks were torched on the ground in Week 1 by Kyren Williams and Cam Akers, allowing three rushing touchdowns in a 30-13 loss.
Now, they face the team that had a running back lead the NFL in rushing scores last season in the Detroit Lions.
Jamaal Williams is gone, but David Montgomery found the end zone in Week 1 for Detroit. Now, I’m looking to his counterpart, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, to punch one in on Sunday.
Gibbs thrived in limited touches against the Kansas City Chiefs, turning seven carries into 42 yards while catching both of his targets for 18 yards.
With the Lions having 10 days between games, I imagine they’re looking for even more ways to get Gibbs the ball in space. I love taking him to score against a weak Seattle run defense. -- Peter Dewey
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.