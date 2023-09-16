Best NFL Week 2 Prop Bets for 1 PM Games (Davante Adams Set for Breakout Game)
BetSided's favorite prop bets for the 1 PM games in Week 2!
By Reed Wallach
We have a full serving of NFL games on Sunday and we here at BetSided want to get you set with every bet on the board.
Let's take a peek at the prop menu for the 1 PM kickoffs, including star wide receive Davante Adams' matchup against the Bills secondary. What about new Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder after a quiet performance in the team's Week 1 win?
Here are our favorite prop bets for the early games on Sunday:
Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 2
- Davante Adams OVER 74.5 Receiving Yards
- Desmond Ridder UNDER 186.5 Passing Yards
- Christian Kirk Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Kenneth Walker III OVER 61.5 Rushing Yards
Davante Adams OVER 74.5 Receiving Yards
With Jakobi Meyers set to miss this game with a concussion, our Peter Dewey is circling Adams as one of his favorite OVER plays in Week 2:
"[With Meyers out] Adams will get all the targets he can handle, and he has a much easier matchup in Week 2 after having to deal with Patrick Surtain II in Week 1.
Adams still finished Week 1 with 66 yards on six catches, and now he doesn’t have Meyers competing for looks. With the Raiders set as massive underdogs, I expect them to have to throw the ball and play from behind in this one."
Desmond Ridder UNDER 186.5 Passing Yards
It was a quiet Week 1 showing for Ridder, and Dewey is unconvinced:
"Let’s be honest, Atlanta isn’t going to win games by throwing the ball a ton.
Desmond Ridder threw the ball 18 times in Week 1, completing 15 of those passes for just 115 yards. That’s simply not going to get it done to clear this prop, especially after Green Bay held Justin Fields in check in Week 1.
Until Ridder actually starts airing the ball out, which may never happen, he’s an auto-fade in his passing yards prop."
Christian Kirk Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Last season, the Jaguars offense heavily featured Christina Kirk, but that wasn't the case in Week 1, with Trevor Lawrence focusing on Calvin Ridley. However, our Iain MacMillian is counting on a bounce back performance:
"Christian Kirk took a back seat to Calvin Ridley in Week 1, catching just one pass for nine yards. I don't think that's going to be a regular occurrence this season, so now is a good time to underreact to his Week 1 performance and bet on him to bounce back big in Week 2.
Let's not forget this guy scored eight touchdowns last season."
Kenneth Walker III OVER 61.5 Rushing Yards
While there was some concerns that Walker may be in for a timeshare with rookie Zach Charbonnet, that wasn't the case in Week 1 with Walker getting 17 opportunities to Charbonnet's three.
Dewey is backing Walker to have a big outing in Week 2:
"Second-year back Kenneth Walker III dominated the touches in the Seattle backfield in Week 1, finishing with 64 rushing yards in just 12 carries. He also saw five targets in the passing game.
Seattle was playing behind for a good portion on its Week 1 game, so hopefully the team can play in a little better of a game script to get Walker involved on Sunday.
Even with the negative game script in Week 1, Walker still cleared this prop against a defense that features Aaron Donald. I love him at this number in Week 2."
