Best NFL Week 2 Prop Bets for 4 PM Games (Fade Russell Wilson)
Our favorite prop bets for the late kickoffs in Week 2
By Reed Wallach
The NFL season is in full swing and we here at BetSided want you to get all the bets we are making on this card.
This is our three favorite prop bets on the Week 2, including what to make of Russell Wilson's decline as a player as well as the continued rise of Tony Pollard and Brandon Aiyuk.
Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 2
- Russell Wilson UNDER 185.5 Passing Yards
- Tony Pollard OVER 16.5 Rushing Attempts
- Brandon Aiyuk OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards
Russell Wilson UNDER 185.5 Passing Yards
Wilson went over this total in seven of 15 games last season and failed to go over this in the opening gmae, passing for only 177 yards on 34 attempts.
I'm taking the under for Russ yet again as the Broncos passing game isn't fixed despite all the excitement around bringing in Sean Payton this offseason. Wilson averaged only five yards per pass attempt as his arm strength continues to diminish.
Further, he'll face a sturdy Commanders defense that is set to get Chase Young back after he missed Week 1 recovering from injury. Wilson isn't the passer he once was, and with a low total, I'll go under again.
Tony Pollard OVER 16.5 Rushing Attempts
This is Pollard's backfield now and he looked the part against the Giants, rushing 14 times for 70 yards. With the game getting so lopsided, Pollard ended up having his night cut short, but the directive from head coach Mike McCarthy all off season has been that Pollard is going to get featured back volume.
Given that the Cowboys are massive home favorites and the team has a conservative play caller in McCarthy, not Kellen Moore anymore, I expect Pollard to get an above average workload in this one.
The Cowboys are going to try and avoid the same fate that the Bills suffered on Monday Night Football and keep the ball on the ground against a turnover-minded Jets secondary, so expect Pollard to get the ball a ton.
Brandon Aiyuk OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards
Our Josh Yourish thinks Aiyuk is just starting to come into his own as Brock Purdy's favorite target:
Deebo Samuel is still the biggest name in the receiving group for the 49ers, but Aiyuk might be the No. 1 guy this season. He was a force of nature in Week 1 with eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. This week against a rather inexperienced and ineffective group of corners he’ll dominate again.
The Rams did not get strong performance from their cornerbacks even while holding Seattle to 13 points. Akhello Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick both received a 57.6 PFF grade which ranked 52nd out of 83 cornerbacks across the NFL.
Witherspoon had a coverage grade of 55.3 though the Seahawks only threw for 112 yards. That had more to do with the Seattle offense than the LA defense.
