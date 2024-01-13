Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Bet These Receivers to Score)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone on Wild Card Weekend in the NFL playoffs.
Looking to pick a player to find the end zone on Wild Card Weekend?
The BetSided team has you covered with a pair of picks -- both on receivers -- to kick start the NFL playoffs.
There are a couple of poor pass defenses playing this weekend, and Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan both think they'll be exposed. Let's dive into the picks for this week.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Wild Card Weekend
Mike Evans anytime touchdown scorer
Mike Evans finished the NFL regular season tied for the league-lead in receiving touchdowns with 13.
Now, he gets to face an Philadelphia Eagles secondary that allows 2.1 passing touchdowns per game, the second most in the league, and we have a no-brainer anytime touchdown bet on Evans at plus-money.
If you want a cherry on top, consider Evans was the only touchdown scorer for the Bucs when these two teams played back in Week 3. This is the best touchdown bet of Wild Card Weekend. -- Iain MacMillan
Puka Nacua anytime touchdown scorer
I'm all in on Puka Nacua being the star receiver for the Los Angeles Rams this postseason, and at points this season he's surpassed Cooper Kupp as the top target in the offense.
Nacua has found the end zone in two of his last three gaems, racking up four games with 84 or more receiving yards in the Rams' last six contests.
Nacua is going to see plenty of looks in a high-powered passing attack, and he's taking on a beatable Detroit Lions defense that allows the fourth most net yards per pass attempt and has given up the sixth most passing touchdowns this season.
I love taking any Rams pass catcher -- but especially Nacua -- on Wild Card Weekend. -- Peter Dewey
