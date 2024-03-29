Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bet Today (How to Bet on Devils vs. Sabres)
Breaking down the best side to bet on for Friday night's sole NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres.
Whoever made the NHL schedule loves sandwiching a one-game slate inbetween two days that are loaded with games. There were 14 games on Thursday and 15 set to take place on Saturday, but just one is scheduled for tonight.
So, we have a single bullet bet that we have to try to win when the Buffalo Sabres take on the New Jersey Devils.
I've placed the bet below at FanDuel Sportsbook, so if you want to follow me with this play, click the link below to sign up for an account. If you do, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager.
NHL Best Bet Today
- Devils -110 vs. Sabres
Devils vs. Sabres prediction
I was surprised to see the odds for this game, expecting to see the Devils as much bigger favorites. Sure, they're on the road tonight, but New Jersey is the better team in this matchup.
Over their last 25 games, the Devils rank 10th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage while the Sabres are all the way down at 26th. The Sabres have done well recently due to strong goaltending, but the weaker of their two netminders, Devon Levi, is expected to start tonight. He enters the game with an .898 save percentage on the year.
It's also worth noting the Devils heavily outrank the Sabres on special teams. On the power play specifically, the Devils come in with the 11th ranked PP% while the Sabres' PP% ranks 27th.
In my opinion, the Devils are unquestionably the side to bet tonight.
Pick: Devils -110
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!