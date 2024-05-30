Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bet Today (How to Bet Panthers vs. Rangers Game 5)
The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers head back to Madison Square Garden on Thursday night for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Final with the series tied at 2-2.
The Rangers are once again home underdogs, the sixth time they've been in this spot in this postseason, by far the most of any Presidents' Trophy winner of all time. Can they come through at plus-money tonight? I wouldn't be so sure.
NHL Best Bet Today
- Panthers -125 vs. Rangers
Panthers vs. Rangers prediction
If you're betting on the Rangers tonight, you're betting on them getting a couple of lucky bounces and Igor Shesterkin standing on his head once again.
There is no question the Panthers have been the better team in this series. They have an expected goal differential of +0.60 per 60 minutes have play and they've been outshooting the Rangers by a wide margin, sporting a CORSI% of 59.72%.
Sergei Bobrvosky hasn't had his best stuff at times, but he's playing well enough for the Panthers to get the win against a Rangers team that has been lost, especially during 5-on-5 play. As long as he continues that level of play tonight, Florida is going to be in a great spot to win this game.
I'll back the Panthers as road favorites in tonight's pivotal Game 5.
Pick: Panthers -125
