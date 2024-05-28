Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bet Today (Panthers are Rightful Favorites in Game 4 vs. Rangers)
The NHL Playoffs continue on Tuesday night with Game 4 between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. The Rangers enter tonight's game with a 2-1 series lead which makes tonight's game a pivotal one. If New York can pull off another victory, the Rangers will take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Madison Square Garden.
It's time to dive into my best bet for tonight's game.
NHL Best Bet Today
- Panthers -170 vs. Rangers
Rangers vs. Panthers prediction
I've been on the Rangers in each game so far in this series, but based on the metrics from the first three games, I'm going to flip and bet the Panthers tonight. Despite being down 2-1 in the series, Florida has largely outperformed New York.
For example, the Panthers have a CORSI% of 57.51% and an expected goal differential of +0.38 per 60 minutes of play. Even in their Game 3 loss, the Panthers outshot the Rangers by a total of 37 to 23.
The pivotal player in tonight's game is Panthers goalie, Sergei Bobrovsky. He let his team down in the last game, allowing five goals on 23 shots. He needs to step up in a big way in Game 4 for the Panthers to get the win. If he does, this Florida bet is going to be a good one.
Pick: Panthers -170
