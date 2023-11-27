Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Avalanche Will Down the Lightning)
BetSided's Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bets in the NHL on Monday.
I made the crucial mistake yesterday of saying how much of a hot streak I was on and then immediately went 0-3 with my picks.
Gamblor giveth, Gamblor taketh away.
The only thing we can do is get back to it today. It's Monday, which means it's a new week. It's time to attack the board and put yesterday behind us. So, we're going to dive into my three best bets for tonight's action.
If you want to tail these plays tonight, be sure to do so at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Bet on tonight's NHL at DraftKings now!
Best NHL Picks Today
- Panthers -125 vs. Senators
- Avalanche -140 vs. Lightning
- Capitals vs. Sharks UNDER 6 (-115)
Panthers vs. Senators prediction
Unless I'm missing something, I don't see why the Panthers are such a short favorite against the Senators, they're clearly the superior team. Florida outranks Ottawa by a significant margin in 5-on-5 CORSI%, expected goal differential, and high-danger scoring chances.
If you look at all strengths, the Panthers are second in the NHL in expected goal differential at +0.72.
To me, this one is a no-brainer. I'll take the Panthers as small home favorites.
Lightning vs. Avalanche prediction
I wasn't as high on the Colorado Avalanche this season as some other people were, but they've impressed me so far. They're fifth in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal differential per 60 minutes whereas the Lightning come in at 20th.
Despite being 10-6-5 this season, the Lightning have been an average team by most metrics, including CORSI%, which they rank 12th in league.
I'll take the Avs as home favorites.
Capitals vs. Sharks prediction
Tonight's interconference game between the Capitals and Sharks is a matchup between the two worst-shooting teams in the NHL. Heading into tonight, they're 31st and 32nd in the NHL in shooting percentage with the Capitals at 8.35% and the Sharks at a measly 6.6%.
As a result, they score a combined 3.98 goals per game. That's some ugly hockey. The UNDER is the only bet to place on this game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!