Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet Oilers to take down Kings)
Breaking down the three best bets to place in the NHL for action on Monday night, including the Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers.
It's a new week and a new slate of NHL games for us to bet on. There are four games set to take place on Monday night and I have bets locked in on three of them.
The highlight of the night is Pacific Division battle between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings. The Two teams are tied with 68 points on the season which means the winner of tonight's showdown will take over sole possession of third place in the division. Edmonton enters the game having lost three straight matchups.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Senators -120 vs. Capitals
- Stars -166 vs. Islanders
- Oilers -155 vs. Kings
Senators vs. Capitals prediction
The Washington Capitals have struggled of late, ranking 28th in 5-on-5 expected goal differential over their last 25 games. The Senators outrank them by a wide margin in that area, coming in at 12th in that stat over the same time span.
The Senators have sneakily been one of the better offenses in the NHL lately, ranking fourth in the NHL in expected goals for per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play. Their defense and goaltending has left a lot to be desired, but against a lowly team like the Capitals, their defensive struggles shouldn't haunt them tonight. I'll back the Sens as road favorites tonight.
Islanders vs. Stars prediction
The Islanders have been a disaster lately, going 8-15-5 in their last 25 games and struggling in several areas. For example, they're 27th in shooting percentage dead last in penalty killing with a pl% of just 71.43%.
Meanwhile, the Stars have been hot lately and have established themselves as one of the best defensive teams in the NHL. This game is a total mismatch so despite the Stars being a sizable favorite, they still have plenty of betting value at home against a stumbling Islanders squad.
Kings vs. Oilers prediction
I was drinking the Kings' Kool-Aid in the first half of the season, but there's no defending their metrics over the last couple months of play. They have fallen off a cliff in a lot of areas and I have no faith in them on the road in Edmonton tonight.
One of the most damning stats is their shooting percentage, scoring on just 7.38% of their shots on goal in their last 25 games, the second worst mark in the NHL in that stretch. It's going to be tough to hang with the Oilers if you can't finding the back of the net.
The kings were also one of the best defensive teams to start the year but are now all of a sudden ranked 21st in expected goals against in their last 25 games.
I'll fade the Kings by backing the Oilers as home favorites tonight.
