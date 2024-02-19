Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet on Jets to take down Flames)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Presidents' Day NHL action including a game between the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames.
It's Presidents' Day, which means we have afternoon hockey to watch and bet on! Also, a special shoutout to some fellow Canadians who are celebrating a provincial holiday; Louis Riel Day in Manitoba, Heritage Day in Nova Scotia, Islander Day in PEI, and Family Day in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.
No matter which holiday you're celebrating, we can all join in and have some fun by betting on the NHL. I have a bet for three separate games locked in, including a Western Canada showdown between the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Maple Leafs -155 vs. Blues
- Kraken -137 vs. Red Wings
- Jets -126 vs. Flames
Maple Leafs vs. Blues prediction
The Blues are not nearly as good as their record indicates. Despite being 15-9-1 in their last 25 games, they're 31st in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over that span with an expected goal differential of -0.76 per 60 minutes. They're also 30th in 5-on-5 CORSI% over that stretch.
The Maple Leafs still have a ton of issues, but they've been playing some solid hockey of late, including getting some solid play in their own end. I won't hesitate to back them as road favorites in St. Louis this afternoon.
Red Wings vs. Kraken prediction
This phase of the season is all about betting against teams I think are going to regress. I already did that in the game above with the St. Louis Blues and I'm going to do it again in this one by betting against the Red Wings.
Detroit is 27th in CORSI% and 29th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games despite being 13-10-2 in that stretch. The Kraken outrank them in virtually every single metric and are also getting Vezina-level goaltending from Joey Daccord who is sporting an impressive .923 save percentage on the year.
Jets vs. Flames prediction
The Jets are 17-5-3 in their last 25 games but their recent win streak isn't a fluke. They have statistically been one of the best teams in the NHL including ranking third in 5-on-5 expected goal differential and fifth in CORSI%. The Flames are 24th and 22nd in those two respective categories.
The Flames also have one of the worst power play units in the NHL, coming in at 29th in PP% at 13.95%.
I'll back Winnipeg as a road favorite in this one.
