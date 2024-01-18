Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet Stars to Win in Philadelphia)
Find out the best NHL bets for today, including Blackhawks vs. Sabres, Wild vs. Lightning, and Stars vs. Flyers.
There's no avoiding it. It's been a tough season of betting on the NHL for yours truly, but the good news is we still have half a season to try to make up for it.
Let's get some momentum going tonight. I have three best bets including two totals and one moneyline. It's time to dive into them.
If you want to bet on tonight's NHL action, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. If you do, Caesars will cover your first bet up to $1,000!
Bet on the NHL at Caesars now!
Best NHL Bets Today
- Blackhawks vs. Sabres OVER 6 (-110)
- Wild vs. Lightning UNDER 6.5 (-115)
- Stars -135 vs. Flyers
Blackhawks vs. Sabres prediction
I made this same bet yesterday, but with the game being delayed due to weather, I'm going to go ahead and make the exact same bet.
Both the Blackhawks and Sabres have been horrific defensively this season, so I expect tonight's game to be a high-scoring affair. The Sabres come into the game ranking 25th in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goals against the Blackhawks rank 30th in that stat.
The two teams also rank 21st and 27th in overall goals against, allowing a combined 6.7 goals per game.
Let's root for goals in this inter-conference showdown.
Wild vs. Lightning prediction
In my opinion, the Wild are going to be a great UNDER team in the second half of the season. Ahead of tonight's slate, the Wild rank fourth in the NHL in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goals against but 30th in expected goals for. That's the makeup of a team that's going to play in plenty of low-scoring affairs.
I'll back that claim up tonight by betting on the UNDER when they hit the road to take on the Lightning.
Stars vs. Flyers prediction
The Flyers are a regression candidate in the second half of the season and they're in for a tough challenge tonight in the Stars. Philadelphia ranks 29th in shooting percentage, scoring a goal on just 8.52% of its shots on goal.
Poor shooting paired with an opponent in the Stars that has the best defense in the NHL is a bad recipe for the Flyers. I'll back the Stars as road favorites.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!