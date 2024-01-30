Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Blue Jackets Strong Underdog Play vs. Blues)
Breaking down the best bets to place in the NHL for the two games scheduled for Tuesday night, including the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues.
It's yet another short NHL slate as we approach the All-Star break in just a couple of days and let's be honest, tonight's slate isn't pretty.
But, you know how we make a bad slate look good? We place a few bets on it and that's exactly what I'm going to do. I have a wager locked in for each of the two games tonight and we're back two teams we've won on recently.
If you want to bet on tonight's NHL slate, I recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
NHL Best Bets Today
- Blue Jackets +140 vs. Blues
- Kraken -1.5 (+112) vs. Sharks
Blue Jackets vs. Blues prediction
The Blues have been horrific defensively lately. Over their last 25 games, they're dead last in the NHL in expected goals against per 60 minutes at 3.58, which is 0.11 worse than the next worst team, the Anaheim Ducks.
Now, they're home favorites against a Blue Jackets team that if nothing else, can find the back of the net. They're 10th in the NHL in shooting percentage over their last 10 games, which makes them an intriguing underdog on the road tonight.
Kraken vs. Sharks prediction
The Sharks are a brutal team and we shouldn't hesitate to bet against them on the puck line when we get plus-money odds. They're in the bottom five in virtually every single metric you can find, and they have an average goal differential of -1.49 over their last 25 games, the second worst mark in the NHL.
The Kraken haven't announced their starting goaltender for tonight, but if it's Joey Daccord we should feel even more confident in this play. He has an astounding .920 save percentage this season and should be able to shut down this Sharks offense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!