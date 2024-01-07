Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Ducks Strong Upset Pick vs. Red Wings)
Giving you the three best bets to place in the NHL for actions scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7.
We're approaching the true halfway point of the NFL season as teams are beginning to reach the 41-game mark as we get into the swing of things in January.
There are four games across the NHL set to take place on Sunday and I have wagers locked in on three of them. Even if you're going to bet on the NFL today, it doesn't mean you can't place a few hockey wagers as well.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Kings -166 vs. Capitals
- Coyotes +120 vs. Jets
- Ducks +135 vs. Red Wings
Kings vs. Capitals prediction
Few people value the Los Angeles Kings like I do when it comes to betting on them. I simply can't get over where they rank in my favorite metrics this season. Over their last 25 games, they're third in CORSI%, first in FENWICK%, and second in expected goal percentage per 60 minutes of adjusted 5-on-5 play.
To top it all off, they have the No. 1 penalty kill in the NHL.
Meanwhile, the Capitals come in at 30th in the league in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over the same stretch of games. Despite being able to find a way to win, only the Sharks and Blackhawks rank worse than them in several metrics. I wouldn't be surprised if the Kings win this one in a blowout.
Jets vs. Coyotes prediction
The Winnipeg Jets have been saved by the play of their goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, more often than not this season, but that's only going to last so long. Tonight, they hit the road to take on a feisty Coyotes team that isn't getting much credit in this game.
One thing to keep an eye on in this matchup is special teams. The Coyotes outrank the Jets on both the powerplay and penalty kill, two areas the Jets have struggled in this season. Arizona has the 11th ranked powerplay in the NHL and now it'll get a chance to go up against the sixth worst penalty kill.
It's also important to note that the Coyotes rank fifth in the NHL in shooting percentage (11.69%) at home over their last 25 games, which will play a huge role for them tonight is Hellebuyck gets the start for Winnipeg.
I think there's some value in backing the 'Yotes as home underdogs.
Red Wings vs. Ducks prediction
I'm not going to sit here and make the argument the Anaheim Ducks are a good hockey team, but I'm not a believer in the Red Wings either so inherently I think there's plenty of value backing the Ducks as home underdogs in a game that I think is a lot closer than people expect.
For example, the two teams rank 25th and 28th in adjusted 5-on-5 CORSI% over their last 25 games, with the advantage going to the Ducks. They also rank 24th and 25th in expected goal percentage over the same stretch of games.
Give me Anaheim to upset Detroit tonight.
