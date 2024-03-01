Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Expect plenty of goals in Devils vs. Ducks)
Breaking down the three best bets to place for Friday night's NHL action including the Devils vs. Ducks.
We had a profitable night in the NHL on Thursday, going 2-1 with my three picks. Let's see if we can keep that momentum going on Friday night!
There are only three games set to take place tonight so we're limited with options. With that being said, I'm going to stick to my daily total of three bets, which means I have one wager locked in for each of the three games.
Let's dive into them.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Flyers -120 vs. Capitals
- Coyotes +160 vs. Senators
- Devils vs. Ducks OVER 6.5 (-118)
Flyers vs. Capitals prediction
The Washington Capitals have fallen off recently, ranking 25th in CORSI% and 24th in expected goal percentage over their last 25 games. Meanwhile, the Flyers rank fourth and 12th in those two respective stats in the same amount of time.
The starting goalies for tonight have yet to be announced but if Charlie Lindgren gets the nod for the Capitals, we should feel even better about this bet. He has struggled of late, allowing at least three goals in four of his last five starts, including allowing eight goals to the Red Wings in his latest start.
In my mind, there's no question the Flyers are the better team. I'll back them as slight road favorites in this Metropolitan showdown.
Coyotes vs. Senators prediction
No team has been worse defensively during 5-on-5 play over the past 25 games than the Ottawa Senators, who have allowed a mind-blowing 3.23 goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play over that stretch. A big reason for that is Joonas Korpisalo has sported a gross .887 save percentage with the team this season.
I don't know if there's a team in the NHL that I'd back the Senators against at this steep of a price. The Sens need to stop the puck from going in their net before they should be this big of favorites.
I'll back the Coyotes as significant road underdogs.
Devils vs. Ducks OVER 6.5 (-118)
The Devils are an OVER bettors dream. Over their last 25 games, they ranks second in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals for and 29th in 5-on-5 expected goals against. They also lead the NHL in goals scored per 60 minutes during 5-on-5 play at 3.04. Meanwhile, the Ducks have allowed the most goals per 60 minutes of play over that time frame at 3.85.
Let's sit back and root for goals in this interconference matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
