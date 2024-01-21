Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Fade Maple Leafs Until Further Notice)
Breaking down the three best bets to place in the NHL for action scheduled for Sunday, January 21.
We are now past the halfway point of the NHL season with all 32 teams having played at least 41 games. That means it's time to get hot as we march into the second half of what's been a hard to predict NHL campaign.
There are a handful of games set to take place on Sunday and I have bets locked in on three of them, including fading my Toronto Maple Leafs, who are in the midst of some bad hockey.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Wild vs. Hurricanes UNDER 6.5 (-110)
- Lightning -115 vs. Red Wings
- Kraken +100 vs. Maple Leafs
Wild vs. Hurricanes prediction
These are two of the best defensive teams in the NHL facing off today. Over their last 25 games, the Hurricanes and Wild rank third and fifth in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goals against per 60 minutes of play.
The Wild over also struggled offensively during that stretch, scoring an average of just 2.83 goals per 60 minutes of play.
With the total set at 6.5, I'll take the UNDER.
Lightning -115 vs. Red Wings
I think the Red Wings are a great fade candidate in the second half of their season. Despite their impressive record, they're 30th in both CORSI% and expected goals percentage during adjusted 5-on-5 play over their last 25 games.
Keep an eye on the Lightning's powerplay tonight. They've overtaken the Rangers with the top powerplay unit in the NHL with 44 powerplay goals and a league-leading PP% of 30.34%. With the Red Wings sporting the 14th ranked penalty kill, special teams could be the difference maker in tonight's game.
Kraken +100 vs. Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have been abysmal lately, losing five of their last six games while allowing an average of 4.33 goals per game over that stretch. Until they can find some level of consistent goaltending, they're going to be a team you're going to want to bet against.
Especially in a game like tonight when they'll likely face Joey Dacord of the Kraken, who has an impressive .922 save percentage on the season.
I won't hesitate to back Seattle as a home underdog tonight.
