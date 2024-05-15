Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to Bet Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5)
There's just one NHL game scheduled for Wednesday night. It's the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars facing off in Game 5. The Stars have the chance to be the first team to advance to the Conference Finals.
After losing Game 1 in overtime, the Stars have won three-straight games in convincing fashion and now the Avs are reeling. Will the Stars finish the job done? Let's dive into it.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Stars -145 vs. Avalanche
Avalanche vs. Stars prediction
The Colorado Avalanche were already looking like they were on the brink of elimination and then the news broke on Monday that Valeri Nishushkin has been suspended for at least six months. Colorado also lost Devon Towes for Game 4 and his status is up in the air for Game 5.
Now, a team that already struggled with depth, has lost at least one key player and will be playing on the road with their season on the line. Things are not looking good for the 2022 Stanley Cup champions.
On top of all that adversity, the Stars have been the better team in virtually every area in this round. They have an expected goal differential of +1.27 per 60 minutes of play.
Everything is coming up Stars and I'd be surprised if they don't finish off the Avalanche in Game 5 tonight.
Prediction: Stars -145
