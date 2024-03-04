Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to bet Bruins vs. Maple Leafs)
Breaking down the best bets to place for NHL action set to take place on Monday, March 4, including the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins.
NHL teams across the league are entering the final 20-game stretch of their regular season. One of the most intriguing races down the stretch belongs in the Atlantic Division with just eight points separating the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.
That's means tonight's Original Six matchup between the Bruins and Maple Leafs will hold some extra weight in help determining the playoff seeding. Both teams have been trending in opposite directions. Boston has gone 3-2-5 in its last 10 games while Toronto is on a 9-1 run.
I have a pick for that game, as well as two others for tonight, so let's jump into them.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Flyers -130 vs. Blues
- Maple Leafs -130 vs. Bruins
- Blue Jackets +155 vs. Golden Knights
Blues vs. Flyers prediction
Another edition of Top Shelf Picks, another article where I'm fading the St. Louis Blues. over their last 10 games, they have somehow managed a 13-10-2 record while ranking dead last in the league in both CORSI% and 5-on-5 expected goals percentage. There is no way a team can continue to have a decent record while ranking dead last in those metrics. It's only a matter of time before they go on a significant losing streak.
I'm not extremely high on the Philadelphia Flyers, but they have the same record as the Blues over the same stretch of games while also severely outranking them in almost every single area including coming in at sixth in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage.
The Flyers should be much bigger favorites at home so I won't hesitate to back them tonight.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs prediction
The Boston Bruins are overperforming yet again this season, but that's starting to be shown in their record over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are playing the best hockey they've played all season, coming into this game ranking fifth in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play.
Joseph Woll is back in action for the Maple Leafs after missing time with an injury. He should provide a huge boost to Toronto in between the pipes. He sports a .918 save percentage on the season and stopped 32-of-34 shots in his first game back on Thursday against the Coyotes.
I'll back the Maple Leafs tonight against the Bruins.
Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets prediction
The defending Stanley Cup champions have been reeling lately. They're just 12-11-2 in their last 25 games while ranking 29th in CORSI% and 25th in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage. The Blue Jackets aren't exactly anything to write home about, but they do rank above Vegas in those two metrics and are now set as significant home underdogs in this inter-conference showdown.
I'll take a shot on the Blue Jackets at their current price points tonight.
