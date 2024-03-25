Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to bet Kings vs. Canucks)
Breaking down the best NHL bets to place for Monday night hockey action including a game between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks.
It's a short slate of NHL games set to take place on Monday night with only two games scheduled.
The Vegas Golden Knights will head to St. Louis to take on the Blues and The Vancouver Canucks will host the Los Angeles Kings in a Pacific Division showdown. I like to have three bets locked in for each night of hockey action, but with there only being two games, we're just going to key in on two plays for tonight.
Let's dive into it.
If you want to bet on tonight's NHL slate, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Golden Knights -145 vs. Blues
- Canucks -130 vs. Kings
Golden Knights vs. Blues prediction
Despite winning two-straight games, I'm going to continue to fade the St. Louis Blues. Numbers are numbers and I can't look past their 32nd ranking in CORSI% and 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games. They've been able to win games due to unbelievable goaltending, but they could be in trouble tonight against a Vegas Golden Knights team that has a shooting percentage of 10.51% over the same stretch of games.
I'll continue to fade the Blues until further notice. We should treat them like the bottom five team they are.
Kings vs. Canucks prediction
I was low on the Canucks when they were hot in the first half of the season, but now they're playing some of the best hockey they've played this season. They're third in CORSI% and second in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games.
The Kings have unfortunately trended in the exact opposite direction. They have a -0.08 expected goals percentage in the same stretch of games and their defense hasn't been nearly as good as they were to start the year when they were leading most defensive metrics.
I'll back the Canucks as home favorites in this Pacific Division showdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!