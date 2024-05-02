Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to Bet Bruins vs. Maple Leafs)
Bet the OVER in tonight's Game 6 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs.
The drama of the NHL Playoffs continue tonight with Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. If the Bruins win, they'll advance to the second round to take on the Florida Panthers. If the Maple Leafs win, we'll see a Game 7 on Saturday back in Boston.
After a small cold streak, we're back in the green after two-straight profitable nights. After betting on the first 39 playoff games, I'm sitting at 23-16 (+3.15 units).
Let's dive into my best bet for tonight's game.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 6 Prediction and Pick
I'm too emotionally invested in this game as a Maple Leafs fan to make a rational decision on who is going to win. Do the Maple Leafs win this series? Not a chance. Do they win tonight so they can get the hopes up of every Leafs fan only to break our hearts in Game 7? Very possible.
So, instead of betting on a side, I'm going to take the OVER 5.5 instead. Jeremy Swayman has been fantastic this series and Joseph Woll has allowed just one goal on 33 shots against this series, but I'm going to trust the numbers that show these two teams have been creating plenty of scoring opportunities.
The Bruins are averaging 3.29 expected goals per 60 minutes while the Maple Leafs are averaging 3.13. Those two marks are the sixth and seventh-highest marks in the opening round. They're both also averaging over double-digit high-danger scoring chances per game.
I'll bet the OVER in tonight's Game 6 and root for my Leafs to win a high-scoring affair.
