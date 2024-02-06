Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to bet Jets vs. Penguins)
Breaking down the best bets to place for NHL action set to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6, including the Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes.
It's good to see that despite the All-Star Break, my betting has picked up right where it left off, going 0-2 including what felt like my 100th overtime loss this season.
Don't worry, I will continue to bet on the NHL and give you all plays that you should be betting the opposite. Tonight's slate has eight games so we have plenty of options to choose from. I have three bets locked in for tonight's action.
Let's get into it.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Hurricanes -150 vs. Canucks
- Jets vs. Penguins UNDER 5.5 (+100)
- Bruins -184 vs. Flames
Canucks vs. Hurricanes prediction
I'm convinced the Vancouver Canucks are going to see some level of regression in the second half of the season. They have a shooting percentage of 13.74% on the season, which is 1.15% higher than any other team in the league.
That kind of a shooting percentage is unsustainable and when that drops off, they aren't good enough in other metrics to make me think they can continue to win as much as they have in the first half of the season.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes lead the league in plenty of advanced metrics including CORSI% and FENWICK%. I think they can get the job done at home tonight.
Jets vs. Penguins prediction
The UNDER is 25-15-7 in Jets games this season and it makes sense when you see their stats. Over their last 25 games, they're allowing just 1.79 goals per 60 minutes of play while scoring 3.02. That's an average combined score of 4.82 goals per 60 minutes.
Not only are they getting stellar goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck (.924 save percentage), but they're also fifth in the league in expected goals against per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play. Great defensive play along with great goaltending is a recipe for low-scoring games.
Despite the total at 5.5, I think there's still some value on the UNDER tonight at plus-money.
Flames vs. Bruins prediction
I have no faith in the Calgary Flames. Not only are they a middling team by most metrics, but they have one of the worst power play units in the NHL with a PP% of just 13.82, the fourth lowest in the league.
Boston finds a way to get the job done time and time again and the Flames shouldn't give them much of an issue on their home ice. It's a chalky play at -184, but that doesn't mean there's not value there. I would price the Bruins closer to -200.
