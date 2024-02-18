Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL bets today (How to bet on the Stadium Series)
Breaking down the best bets to place for today's NHL action including the Stadium Series game between the Rangers and Islanders.
Sunday's NHL action is highlighted by the battle of New York, but this chapter of the rivalry is going to have an interesting twist. Today's Rangers vs. Islanders game will be a part of the Stadium Series and will take place at MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL Giants and Jets.
It will be the second-straight day that MetLife will host an NHL game. Yesterday, the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife by a score of 6-3.
So, with today's edition being one of the three NHL games that are scheduled to take place, I have a bet locked in for it along with the two other contests.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Rangers -145 vs. Islanders
- Coyotes +228 vs. Avalanche
- Kings vs. Penguins UNDER 6 (-105)
Rangers vs. Islanders prediction
There is one glaring factor we have to consider when the two New York teams face-off and that's the power play of the Rangers. They sport one of the best power play units in the NHL with a PP% of 25.61%. Now, they get to face the worst penalty killing team in the league in the Islanders, who have an abysmal PK% of 71.7%.
For the Islanders to have any hope in this game, they'd be wise to try to stay out of the penalty box.
Even if it stays 5-on-5, the Rangers have the advantage in most key metrics including expected goals percentage an CORSI%. I'll back the Rangers as favorites at MetLife today.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche prediction
I'm going to take a shot on the Coyotes pulling off a massive upset against the Avalanche today. Arizona is better than its 23-26-4 record indicates and could prove to challenge Colorado this evening.
During 5-on-5 play, the Coyotes actually rank above the Avalanche in both expected goal percentage and CORSI% over their last 25 games. Colorado is stronger in some other areas, including special teams, but there's not enough there to warrant them being this big of a favorite.
Kings vs. Penguins prediction
This is a game between two of the worst shooting teams in the NHL so we should naturally expect a low-scoring affair. The Penguins and Kings rank 27th and 31st respectively in shooting percentage over their last 25 games.
Pittsburgh also comes into the game having played some fantastic defensive hockey lately, ranking fifth in 5-on-5 expected goals against over their last 25 games.
I'll take the UNDER in this interconference showdown.
