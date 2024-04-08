Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to bet Penguins vs. Maple Leafs)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Monday's NHL action including how to wager on the Eastern Conference matchup between the Maple Leafs and Penguins.
We're in the final 10 day stretch of the NHL regular season which makes each game that much more important for a handful of teams, including all four teams in action tonight.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are attempting to track down the No. 2 spot in the Atlantic Division and they'll take on a Pittsburgh penguins team tonight that's currently clinging on to the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
In the West the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks are both firmly in the playoffs, but the Canucks are still trying to lock up the Pacific Division while Vegas is doing its best to catch the Kings to lock up the No. 3 seed in the division and avoid a wild card berth.
Let's dive into my best bets for Monday's two-game slate.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Maple Leafs -160 vs. Penguins
- Canucks -118 vs. Golden Knights
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs prediction
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a shot to make the postseason but their goaltending has struggled of late. It hasn't been announced who's starting in net for them tonight, but as a whole, they have a save percentage of 88.3% over their last 25 games, which is the sixth-worst team save percentage in that stretch of games.
That's bad news for them tonight considering they take on a Maple Leafs team in Toronto that has averaged 3.92 goals per 60 minutes in the same time period, the most in the NHL.
Toronto's offensive firepower will be too much for the Penguins to handle tonight. I'll back the Leafs as home favorites.
Golden Knights vs. Canucks prediction
I've been unimpressed by the defending Stanley Cup champions this season and their play of late hasn't changed my mind about them. For example, they're just 22nd in CORSI% over their last 25 games, while the Canucks enter the game ranking fourth in that category.
The Canucks also enter the game ranking fifth in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games and the Golden Knights come in at just 13th.
No matter what way you look at it, the Canucks are the better team and are worthy of a bet as slight home favorites.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
