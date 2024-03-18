Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to Bet Sabres vs. Kraken)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Monday's NHL action.
There are just two games to watch on Monday night and let's be honest, they aren't the most intriguing matchups in the world. They're two interconference games with all four teams involved not currently being in a playoff spot.
With that being said, do you know how we can make these games more exciting to watch? By betting on them so that's exactly what we're going to do.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Flames -130 vs. Capitals
- Sabres +102 vs. Kraken
Capitals vs. Flames prediction
I will continue my goal of fading the Washington Capitals as much as possible, who enter this game ranking 24th in CORSI% and 18th in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games. Both are well below the Flames, who will be playing on their home ice tonight.
The Capitals have also struggled on the road this season, ranking 27th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage in away games.
I'll back Calgary as a home favorite tonight.
Sabres vs. Kraken prediction
The Sabres have been playing some solid hockey lately, going 14-10-1 in their last 25 games while ranking ninth in CORSI% while the Kraken are just 15th over that stretch.
The Sabres have also been getting some fantastic goaltending from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen since the start of 2024, sporting a .930 save percentage since the start of the new year. That, along with how well they've been playing during 5-on-5 play, makes them worth a bet as slight underdogs in Seattle tonight.
