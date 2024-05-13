Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Hurricanes Will Extend Series vs. Rangers in Game 5)
The NHL Playoffs continue on Monday night and we could see the first team punch their ticket to the Conference Finals as the New York Rangers take a 3-1 series lead back to Madison Square Garden.
The second of two games will be Game 4 between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche with the Stars holding on to a 2-1 series lead.
Let's dive into my best bets for tonight's two games.
NHL Best Bets Tonight
- Hurricanes -105 vs. Rangers
- Stars +118 vs. Avalanche
The odds listed above are via Caesars Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers prediction
The Hurricanes were on the verge of a sweep at the hands of the Rangers, but managed to get the win in Game 4 and now return to MSG down 3-1. They have a big mountain to climb to get back in this series, but the numbers tell me they can get it done. Through the first four games, they have an expected goal differential of +0.57 per 60 minutes of play.
Carolina also boasts a CORSI% of 57.31%. Those advanced metrics mean nothing at the end of the day if they don't get the win, but they do tell us that not only have they been competitive this series despite being down 3-1, an argument could be made that they've been the better team.
It's enough for me to back the 'Canes as slight underdogs in Manhattan tonight.
Pick: Hurricanes -105
Stars vs. Avalanche prediction
The Dallas Stars were the better team in the regular season but based on how these two teams played in the opening round, I thought the Avalanche would have the advantage in Round 2. That hasn't been the case and the Stars are deserving of the 2-1 series lead they currently hold.
The Stars have an expected goal differential of +0.54 through the first three games of the series and they're exposing the lack of goaltending by the Avalanche. Colorado was able to get by with Alexandar Georgiev in net in the opening round against the Winnipeg Jets, but now the Stars are finding ways to create scoring opportunities and Georgiev hasn't been able to answer the call.
Not only do they have an advantage in the advanced metrics, but the Stars have the better goaltender as well. I'll back Dallas as the underdog in Game 4.
Pick: Stars +118
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!