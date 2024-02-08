Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Jets will dismantle Flyers)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Thursday night's NHL action including the Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers.
There's no doubt about it, I'm having the NHL season from hell. Last night was another reverse sweep, going 0-3, despite being on the shark side of all three plays and getting anywhere from 1.8% to 4.5% of closing line value.
The good news for you readers is you can continue to fade my NHL picks all the way to the bank on a nightly basis. I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing and I'll give you my three picks I'm backing tonight.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Canucks vs. Bruins OVER 6 (-120)
- Jets -125 vs. Flyers
- Panthers -1.5 (-104) vs. Capitals
Canucks vs. Bruins prediction
This bet is as straight forward as it gets. The Canucks and Bruins are first and second in shooting percentage over their last 25 games. Vancouver is scoring on 13.66% of its shots on goal and Boston is scoring on 12.76% of its shots on goal.
No matter who is in net, we can bet the OVER on a total of 6.0 in a game between two of the best shooting teams in the NHL.
Jets vs. Flyers prediction
Expect the Flyers to regress in the second half of the season. They rank just 16th in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games while the Jets enter the game ranking fourth. The Flyers also have the second worst power play unit in the NHL with a PP% of just 13.21%.
The Jets are rolling with their back up goalie tonight, Laurent Brossoit, but don't let that sway you away from betting on the Jets tonight. He has a 2.07 goals against average and a .926 save percentage in 12 starts this season.
Capitals vs. Panthers prediction
The Panthers might just be the best team in the NHL, leading the league in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games.
Meanwhile, the Capitals are my top pick for huge regression in the second half of the season. They're 27th in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over the same stretch of games and they also sport the fourth worst power play unit on the season.
I'll back the Panthers to win by at least two goals at home tonight.
