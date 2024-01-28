Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Kraken Will Win Big vs. Blue Jackets)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Sunday's NHL action, including the inter-conference game between the Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets.
It's a short slate of NHL games on Sunday with just two scheduled to take place.
Two is better than zero, so we're still betting on the games that are set to take place, including an interconference showdown between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Seattle Kraken. I have a bet locked in for each of them.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Kings -154 vs. Blues
- Kraken -1.5 (+102) vs. Blue Jackets
Kings vs. Blues prediction
The Blues are a great fade candidate for the second half of the season. Over their last 25 games, they're 29th in 5-on-5 CORSI% and 30th in expected goals percentage, with only the Red Wings and Blackhawks ranking worse. The Kings are third and fifth in those two respective categories.
St. louis also ranks in the bottom half of the NHL in both power play and penalty kill.
The Kings have been on a cold streak since the calendar turned to 2024, but this is a great "get right" spot for them in St. Louis.
Blue Jackets vs. Kraken prediction
The Columbus Blue Jackets are a disaster of an organization and we should fade them until further notice. They have an average goal differential of -0.98 per 60 minutes of play and they're 28th in expected goals percentage. Most notably, they're 29th in expected goals against per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play.
Defense is an area where the Kraken have a massive advantage. Not only are they eighth in 5-on-5 expected goals against, but they've been getting unbelievable goaltending, ranking third in team save percentage of their last 25 games.
I'll take the Kraken on the puck line.
