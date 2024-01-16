Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Oilers will overpower Maple Leafs in Edmonton)
Breaking down the four best bets to place in the NHL for action scheduled for Wednesday, January 16.
We have a ton of NHL games to watch and bet on Wednesday night so in celebration of tonight's hefty slate, I have four wagers locked in.
The game of the night is the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in an All-Canadian battle that'll feature Auston Matthews vs. Connor McDavid.
If you want to get in on the action, be sure to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook using the link below. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Bet on the NHL at DraftKings now!
Top NHL Picks Today
- Avalanche -118 vs. Senators
- Kings vs. Stars UNDER 6.5 (-110)
- Sharks +124 vs. Blackhawks
- Oilers -148 vs. Maple Leafs
Avalanche vs. Senators prediction
In no world should the Avalanche be only slight favorites against the Senators. The Avs are far superior during 5-on-5 playing, ranking ninth in the NHL in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goal percentage while the Senators come in at 24th.
The Senators are also abysmal on special teams, ranking 24th in power play and 31st in penalty killing. Colorado's top 10 power play unit should field great any time they get a man advantage tonight.
I'll back the Avs as slight favorites.
Kings vs. Stars prediction
In my opinion, the Kings and Stars are the top two defensive teams in the NHL and a lot of metrics would support that idea. For example, they're first and fourth in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goals against this season at 2.19 and 2.3, respectively.
They also have two of the best penalty killing units in the NHL ranking first and third in PK%.
Jake Oettinger is in the midst of his worst season in the pros with a .902 save percentage, which is a bit concerning any time you bet the UNDER in a Stars game, but I expect some positive regression from the 25-year old in the coming weeks.
With the total sitting at 6.5, I won't hesitate to back the UNDER.
Sharks vs. Blackhawks prediction
This is a game between the two worst teams in the NHL so let's just go ahead and bet the underdog and hope for the best. The Blackhawks are ridilied with injuries including Tyler Johnson, Nick Foligno, and most imporant, Connor Bedard, who's going to be out until at least late-February with busted up jaw.
It's my general rule in sports betting that when two dumpster fire teams face each other, it's best to just bet the underdog. I wouldn't recommend watching this game, but let's try to cash a bet at plus-money.
Maple Leafs vs. Oilers prediction
Martin Jones of the Maple Leafs has come crashing back down to earth, allowing four goals in each of his last two starts. Now, he and the Leafs take on one of the hottest teams in the NHL in the Oilers.
Edmonton has won 10-straight games and now get to host an imploding Leafs team who should've fired their head coach six months ago. Now to mention they have a defense that ranks 19th in 5-on-5 expected goals against this season and 21st in high-danger scoring chances allowed.
This Oilers offense is going to eat the Leafs defense alive tonight. Edmonton is a no-brainer of a bet in this spot.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!