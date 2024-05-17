Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (The Panthers and Stars Will Advance to Conference Finals Tonight)
The New York Rangers are the first team to advance to the NHL conference finals and two more teams could potentially join them tonight.
The Florida Panthers can eliminate the Boston Bruins in Game 6 and the Dallas Stars have a chance to move past the Colorado Avalanche in a Game 6 of their own.
Let's dive into my picks for those two matchups.
NHL Best Bets Tonight
- Panthers -145 vs. Bruins
- Stars +100 vs. Avalanche
The odds listed above are via BetMGM Sportsbook
Panthers vs. Bruins prediction
When looking at the advanced metrics in the second round of the playoffs, no team has been more dominant than the Florida Panthers. They have an expected goals percentage of 60.83%, coming in at +1.25 per 60 minutes of play, the best mark amongst all eight teams this round. They also lead in CORSI% at 62.39%.
As long as Jeremy Swayman doesn't steal the show, like he did in Game 5, the Panthers should be well poised to finish off the Bruins and advance to the Eastern Conference Final to face the New York Rangers.
Pick: Panthers -145
Stars vs. Avalanche prediction
As I stated above, the Panthers rank first in expected goals percentage so far in the second round. In second place is the Dallas Stars at 58.77% for an expected goal differential of +1.14. There's no doubt the Stars have been the better team so far this series and in no world should they be underdogs to this Avalanche team.
Jake Oettinger had an off game the last time out, allowing five goals on 27 shots. As long as he doesn't play that poorly once again, the Stars will get the better of the Avalanche tonight.
Pick: Stars +100
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
