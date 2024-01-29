Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Predators have goaltending advantage vs. Senators)
Breaking down the best bet to place in the only hockey game scheduled for Monday night between the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators.
We sadly have just one NHL game to watch and bet on today.
It's an interconference matchup between the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. But, just because there's only one game, doesn't mean I'm not going to bet on it. I've chosen a side for the game and I'll break down my bet in just one moment.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Predators +100 vs. Senators
Predators vs. Senators prediction
A lot of the numbers between these two teams are fairly similar. For example, their ninth and 13th in CORSI% in favor of the Senators, and 10th and 17th in favor of the Predators in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage, so you can see why the odds are close to a pick'em with the Sens at home.
There is one glaring factor that's going to make me lean towards Nashville and that's the goaltending matchup. It hasn't been officially announced who will start in net for either team but we can assume it will be Juuse Saros (.904 save percentage) vs. Joonas Korpisalo (.886 save percentage).
Korpisalo has also been abysmal on home ice this season with his save percentage dropping to .874 when playing in Ottawa. Meanwhile, Saros' save percentage improves to .910 when playing on the road.
The Predators are also more effective on special teams than the Senators, which gives them the slight edge on power play and penalty kill.
I'll back Nashville as a slight 'dog in the sole hockey game on Monday night.
