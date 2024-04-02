Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Predators Will Take Down Bruins)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Tuesday night's NHL action including a game between the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators.
Teams across the NHL are vying for position in the NHL Playoffs which makes every night of games that much more intense.
As always, I'm targeting three different games to bet on Tuesday night. One of those games is a showdown between the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins. The Preds are doing their best to lock up a spot in the playoffs while the Bruins are looking to increase their lead atop the Atlantic Division.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Predators -105 vs. Bruins
- Wild -140 vs. Senators
- Canucks +110 vs. Golden Knights
Bruins vs. Predators prediction
The Boston Bruins have struggled lately, ranking 26th in CORSI% and 13th in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games. The Preds, meanwhile come in at eighth and sixth over the same stretch of games.
The Preds are also one of the only teams getting luckier bounces than the Bruins, ranking third in 5-on-5 PDO over their last 25 games, just barely ahead of the Bruins who come in at fifth. I won't hesitate to back the Predators at a near coin flip price on their home ice.
Senators vs. Wild prediction
The Minnesota Wild have been playing great hockey of late, ranking fourth in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games.
If there's one red flag surrounding the Wild, it's that Marc-Andre Fleury is set to get the start in between the pipes. He has been horrific this year and has allowed give goals in two straight starts. Thankfully, the Senators are 29th in 5-on-5 shooting percentage over their last 25 games, finding the back of the net on just 7.14% of their shots. That should make us feel more comfortable betting on the Wild with Fleury in net.
Canucks vs. Golden Knights prediction
It's time to buy some stock on the Canucks. They've struggled to find the back of the net compared to how hot their shooting was at the start of the season, but they've been playing great hockey between the blue lines, ranking fifth in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games, whereas the Golden Knights come in at just 15th.
I'll back Vancouver as a road underdog tonight.
