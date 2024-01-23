Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Sabres will beat Ducks)
Breaking down the best bets to place for NHL action set for Tuesday, Jan. 23, including the Buffalo Sabres vs. Dallas Stars.
We're set up for an exciting second half of the NHL season so with football about to wrap up, we can focus on what's happening on the ice.
Tuesday has a solid slate of games across the league and I have three bets locked in for tonight's action, including the Buffalo Sabres who are on the road to take on the Anaheim Ducks.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Stars -140 vs. Red Wings
- Capitals vs. Wild UNDER 5.5 (+106)
- Sabres -155 vs. Ducks
Stars vs. Red Wings prediction
I firmly believe the Red Wings are a big fade candidate in the second half of the season. When looking at advanced 5-on-5 metrics like expected goals percentage and CORSI%, the Red Wings rank at the bottom of the NHL, above only the likes of the Sharks and Blackhawks.
Meanwhile, the Stars are the best defensive team in the NHL, leading the league in expected goals against per 60 minutes of play. I have no problem betting on Dallas as a road favorite in this spot.
Capitals vs. Wild prediction
I'm going to follow my belief that the Wild are going to be a great UNDER team in the second half of the season. They're in the top five of the NHL in expected goals against per 60 minutes while also in the bottom five of expected goals for per 60 minutes.
The Capitals enter the game ranking 26th in the NHL in shooting percentage over their last 25 games, so there are plenty of signs of this game being a low-scoring affair.
Sabres vs. Ducks prediction
The Ducks have been atrocious this year, ranking in the bottom five of the NHL in virtually every single metric you want to look at. The Sabres aren't a great team by any means, but they're around middle of the pack in most areas which makes them leagues above the likes of the Ducks.
Not only have the Ducks been bad when it comes to advanced metrics, but they have an 8.05% shooting percentage and an 89.5% save percentage over their last 25 games. Things are bleak in Anaheim.
